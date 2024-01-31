Elohi Strategic Advisors Releases Insights Report With Implications Across Foodservice Value Chain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark DiDomenico, Chief Insights OfficerELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA) announces proprietary research on consumer opinions and behaviors for the food and beverage industry, the second in its Diet Drivers series.From their respective positions in the value chain, everyone in the food and beverage industry ultimately works to address consumer concerns, needs and desires. The Diet Drivers series seeks to collect holistic data that fills in specific details of consumers' dining decisions, and to offer insights from that data that are useful to manufacturers, suppliers, and operators. ESA Founder Stephanie Lind says,“We want unbiased research that collects consumer opinions and behaviors in context, taking into account motivations and beliefs.”The current report , titled“Diet Drivers: Why We Eat What We Eat and What We Do Differently as a Result,” answers questions important to manufacturers, suppliers, and operators:. What are consumers' top concerns about the food supply?. Do those concerns indicate or identify any underlying drivers of long-term consumer dining preferences or behaviors?. Which food ingredients/attributes do consumers specifically want to limit or exclude, and which do they hope to include or even increase?. How do consumers interpret label claims, and which claims motivate consumer decision-making as they cook at home, select foods from the grocery store deli/bakery, or choose one restaurant over another?. Do consumers consult nutritional information when they dine away from home, and if so, how does its availability influence their choices – of dining venue and of menu items?. How knowledgeable are consumers about emerging food innovations? Which innovations drive consumer decisions and where do gaps in consumer knowledge call for better education?The report includes not only the data, but important insights informed by the ESA team's decades of experience across the food and beverage industry.“The executive team at ESA applies the data through a foodservice lens in ways that only people with their level of experience and expertise can,” says Chief Insights Officer Mark DiDomenico.“We're able to help foodservice professionals determine what the data means to them, and not just what it means in a vacuum.”The survey results and accompanying insights will help any company develop an innovation pipeline, pinpoint marketing communications, and craft effective messaging for current innovation, by understanding and addressing consumers' current needs and future aspirations.Food and beverage manufacturers and innovators in foodservice, as well as those considering expansion into the foodservice space, should contact Lind directly at info@elohi for additional information.About Elohi Strategic AdvisorsWith a team of over thirty sales, marketing, insights, culinary, product development and supply chain professionals, Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA) provides expert execution support and strategic guidance, precisely when brands need it. Focused on empowering companies to pioneer, develop, innovate, and execute in the food & beverage industry, we specialize in taking your new business, new product, or new segment expansion from zero to momentum. Visit our website at elohi to learn more.

