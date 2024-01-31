Siddaramaiah Warns Of Strict Legal Action Over Manual Scavenging

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned of strict legal action if anyone is found engaging any individual in manual scavenging, while saying there should be no manual scavengers in the state.

He said this while speaking at a programme in which some people who were engaged in manual scavenging were identified and paid a compensation of Rs 40,000 each.

Speaking at the programme, the Karnataka chief minister said: "It is our party's as well as the government's commitment to ensure civic workers live with dignity. Therefore, I raised the salary of Safai Karmacharis from Rs 7,000 to Rs 17,000 immediately after becoming the Chief Minister. Manual scavenging is not allowed in the state."

The senior Congress leader further said: "It is our government that implemented a scheme to provide Rs 7.5 lakh assistance to build houses to construction workers. I implemented these programmes as Chief Minister."

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa, Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy, Mayakonda MLA Basantappa, Nelamangala MLA Srinivas were also present at the programme organised by Social Welfare Department and Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation.

Financial assistance was distributed to more than 4,000 Safai Karmacharis.

