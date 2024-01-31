Western Wisconsin Loses Health Systems, But Local Provider Smart Infusion Therapy Services Fills Gap In Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Systems and Clinical Providers are closing operations in Western Wisconsin by no later than mid-April. Patients are reporting that services have already been discontinued and that many others will be unavailable starting this week. Their closing is the latest in a string of hospital sales,

re-brandings, consolidations, and failed mergers affecting Northern and Western Wisconsin over the last year, leaving patients looking for new providers.

Patients who rely on infusion medications for the treatment of a variety of gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological, and other chronic, and life-threatening conditions have received notice that their next appointments will need to be scheduled elsewhere; in many cases with little direction or transition assistance.

"The phones have been ringing from patients, families, and providers, urgently seeking a solution.

I'm so glad we can help!" said Michelle, Imaging and Infusion Coordinator.

The professional nursing team at Smart Infusion is uniquely positioned to assist patients in seamlessly transitioning care from a closing hospital. Our team works with drug manufacturer programs and insurance companies to ensure the lowest cost and the best service to patients and their referring physicians. "Patients deserve compassion and exceptional care in this time of need," said Taylor

L., RN and infusion nurse specialist at the Eau Claire clinic. "We're getting calls from providers and deeply concerned patients. Everything is happening so quickly. Patients are surprised and worried they might miss treatment. We're committed to getting as many patients set up for their next treatments as possible"

"Patients or referring physicians that need a new infusion provider can call or fax over an order and our team will take it from there," said Maria Corona, Director of Operations for Smart Infusion.

Employers and health plans also face issues from health system contraction. Smart Infusion Therapy Services CEO, William Pickart has spent the last week meeting with employers and brokers throughout the impacted area. "Everyone we've talked to is urgently addressing the closures and the impact on care, and looking for solutions. As such, interest in independent and value-conscious providers is the highest I've experienced. Employers are more energized to seek alternatives to hospital care of much-needed services for their employees. The shift in employer sentiment opens the door for independent, high-quality, low-cost providers like us and the expansion of our business to serve even more Wisconsinites."



Patients seeking care can call Smart Infusion Therapy Services - Eau Claire at (608) 690-7210, or to learn more visit:



Smart Infusion Therapy Services Eau Claire is located at

3004 Golf Rd Suite 101B, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with additional locations in Weston and Middleton WI.

