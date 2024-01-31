SSM Health And Circuit Clinical Partner To Expand Access To Leading-Edge Oncology Trials Through Clinical Research

ST. LOUIS and BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SSM Health ,

a Catholic, not-for-profit and fully-integrated health system serving the comprehensive needs of communities across the Midwest,

and Circuit Clinical , a

leading integrated research organization,

are entering into a strategic partnership that significantly expands access to leading-edge oncology treatments for patients across Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Through this partnership, SSM Health will greatly increase and accelerate opportunities for patients to participate in oncology trials and clinical research.



Patients who choose to participate in a clinical trial will continue to receive high-quality compassionate care from the SSM Health providers they know and trust in their local community, augmented by Circuit Clinical research teams – creating a seamless experience. SSM Health providers and patients will benefit from expanded access to studies from leading researchers, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies nationwide.

As more than 80% of patients living with cancer are treated in community medical centers1, this partnership ensures expanded and more equitable access to potentially life-saving treatment options for more than 65,000 cancer patients treated across SSM Health annually. This includes underserved populations in both urban and rural areas, where clinical trials have historically been unavailable.

"This collaboration furthers SSM Health's Mission of bringing exceptional health care services to all people – especially those most in need – by bringing investigative treatments to our broad network of community-based health settings, while contributing to research that could lead to new medicines and devices becoming more broadly available," said George Daneker, MD, Vice President for Oncology at SSM Health. "With Circuit Clinical's research expertise, we can now provide our communities with the access needed to get into those oncology trials in the familiar settings where they already receive their care, allowing us to improve not only survival rates but also their quality of life."

The collaboration will launch in Madison, Wis., and

build on SSM Health's existing oncology clinical research program. The two organizations then plan to

expand the partnership

into other therapeutic clinical areas, and

scale research operations across SSM Health's footprint in 2024 and beyond.

This partnership also will draw upon the existing strong and growing research collaboration between SSM Health and Saint Louis University School of Medicine, which provides additional options and expertise for patients.

"This transformational partnership with SSM Health represents a meaningful step forward in how patients access oncology clinical trials as a care option," said Irfan Khan, MD, founder and CEO of Circuit Clinical. "We share SSM Health's commitment to deliver clinical trials to cancer patients as part of their health equity mission. By building a successful oncology clinical research program with SSM Health, we know that cancer patients across the health system will benefit from the incredible work of our teams and have the chance to help advance cancer treatments for all."

Circuit Clinical's experienced research team will be embedded in SSM Health care sites to drive the efforts and leverage Circuit Clinical's broader services, as well as relationships with sponsors, contract research organizations and strategic partners like Labcorp , a global innovative and comprehensive laboratory services leader committed to driving participation in clinical trials.

About SSM Health

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit, fully integrated health system dedicated to advancing innovative, sustainable, and compassionate care for patients and communities throughout the Midwest and beyond. The organization's 40,000 team members and 12,800 providers are committed to fulfilling SSM Health's Mission: "Through our exceptional health care services, we reveal the healing presence of God."

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes hospitals, physician offices, outpatient and virtual care services, senior care facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a fully transparent pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth

and LinkedIn .



About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical, one of the fastest-growing research networks in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option through improved access to clinical trials. Committed to transforming the experience of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research for physicians and their patients, Circuit provides clinical research services through traditional, hybrid, and decentralized

community-based site models and their MD Prescreen service that optimizes patient referrals. Learn more at circuitclinical

and follow along on LinkedIn

for updates and announcements.

