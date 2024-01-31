Hotel Casa Del Mar & Schmidt Ocean Institute Kick Off Partnership With Insightful Luncheon At The Conservatory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The luncheon was the first event of many supporting oceanic research and education amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Casa

del Mar , located on the beach in Santa Monica, kicked off a new partnership with Schmidt Ocean Institute

with an intimate and educational luncheon at the hotel's newest event space, The Conservatory .

The iconic hotel welcomed guests to the stunning oceanfront venue on Tuesday, January 16 for a special afternoon learning about the Ocean Rising initiative and Schmidt Ocean Institute's deep sea expeditions and latest discoveries. The luncheon was the first of many events that the hotel and Schmidt Ocean Institute have in store for the new year.

Hotel Casa del Mar and Schmidt Ocean Institute Luncheon at The Conservatory. Photo credit: Jeffrey Chan

Guests viewed art from Schmidt Ocean Institute's Artist-at-Sea program, which brings artists aboard its research vessel to work alongside scientists, and heard from speakers including Wendy Schmidt, president and

co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute and artist Max Hooper Schneider, who participated in the program last year.

"We are thrilled to align our team with the incredible Schmidt Ocean Institute to support their efforts in advancing the frontiers of global marine research," shared Max Jonas, General Manager at Hotel Casa del Mar. "We could not imagine a more ideal place to celebrate the beginning of this long-standing partnership than at The Conservatory overlooking the alluring waves of the Pacific."

"It was an exceptional event, and we were delighted to discuss the Ocean Rising initiative inside a spectacular ocean view venue," said Jyotika Virmani, executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. "We look forward to many more events with Hotel Casa del Mar as we continue to inspire a deeper interest in the ocean through culture."

Ocean Rising is an initiative of Schmidt Ocean Institute and the Nekton Foundation to bring the wonders of the ocean to everyone everywhere through art, music, film, fashion and sports. The Ocean Rising Alliance is a collaborative network of partners spanning all areas of culture promoting Ocean empathy and support through their work.



Hotel Casa del Mar has partnered with Schmidt Ocean Institute

to assist in amplifying their state-of-the-art efforts to advance ocean exploration, scientific research and public outreach. The westside hotel will partner with Schmidt Ocean Institute on a series of events in 2024 and plans to display Max Hooper Schneider's artwork in the hotel lobby during Frieze Los Angeles in February.

About Hotel Casa del Mar

Offering breathtaking views of the Pacific, Hotel Casa del Mar brings the luxury, romance and relaxing feel of a Mediterranean resort to the Southern California coast. Once an exclusive beach club in the 1920s, the hotel's timeless charm and elegance remain. Designed by Michael Smith, the lobby's original soaring ceiling and dramatic windows boast spectacular sunsets and a picturesque place to unwind. The hotel features two restaurants, a lively lobby bar and lounge with nightly entertainment, luxurious indoor cabanas, an exclusive spa, fitness center and outdoor pool overlooking the ocean. With the most spectacular setting in Los Angeles and world-class amenities, Hotel Casa del Mar sets the standard for comfortable, relaxed luxury. For more information visit .

About Edward Thomas Collection

The Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels was founded in 1982 by third-generation hotel and real estate investors Edward and Thomas Slatkin, whose family previously owned the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel. In 1994, Beverly Hills-based ETC opened exclusive Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica. In 1999, after a $50+ million renovation, ETC opened a hotel with a history as Santa Monica's "Most Luxurious Beach Club," Hotel Casa del Mar. Both members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the adjacent, sister and luxury properties are the only hotels in the Los Angeles area located right on the sand.

For more information visit .

About Schmidt Ocean Institute:

Schmidt Ocean Institute

was established in 2009 by Eric and Wendy Schmidt to catalyze the discoveries needed to understand our ocean, sustain life, and ensure the health of our planet through the pursuit of impactful scientific research and intelligent observation, technological advancement, open sharing of information, and public engagement at the highest levels of international excellence. For more information, visit



Ocean Rising

is an initiative launched by Schmidt Ocean Institute

and

Nekton

to deepen people's relationship to the Ocean by galvanizing connections and tangible initiatives within all major sectors of global culture. The aim is to interweave the arts, fashion, sports, music, gaming, film, social media, literature, and food with the undersea world to inspire a new generation of Ocean ambassadors.

