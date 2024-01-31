Make Way For A Better Service Lane Experience: Dealerbuilt Unveils The Future Of Service Lane Technology With Their Integrated Iservice Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make way for a better service lane experience as DealerBuilt, a leader in innovative dealership management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive Service Lane Customer Experience solution. This all-encompassing service platform is designed to revolutionize the service lane experience in dealerships, combining modern consumer expectations with robust functionality to enhance profitability and customer satisfaction in 2024.

iService_DB_Block_Jan24

Continue Reading

The iService solution, already operational in some of the country's largest dealerships, has been instrumental in elevating service departments through advanced features like Video MPI, streamlined workflows, and a modern customer interface. Building upon this success, DealerBuilt has enriched iService with additional capabilities, including Online Scheduling, Check-In, Estimation/Service Pricing Guide, all deeply integrated with the Lightyear DMS to minimize manual entry and unify operations within a single tool.

iService redefines the service lane experience in the following ways:



Getting the Visit Started: iService offers online scheduling fully integrated with the Lightyear DMS. The check-in process is simplified through VIN scanning or manual entry on tablets or smartphones, with easy authorization signing via the Customer Portal.



Getting the Work Done: Streamline coordination between Service Advisors, Technicians, and the Parts Department. The Estimation tool, incorporating Motor's service pricing guide, expedites the entry of recommended service items. Digital and Video MPI are seamlessly captured and sent to customers for review. Estimates, approvals, and payments are efficiently managed through the Customer Portal. Additionally, iService's Recon product offers a specialized workflow for reconditioning jobs, which saves you money by eliminating the need for separate tracking tools.

Enhancing Customer Experience: iService fosters dealership trust and transparency by clearly communicating recommended services. Two-way texting and automatic updates keep customers informed throughout the service stages. The Customer Portal ensures that all necessary information and functionalities are accessible online, providing the digital convenience that modern consumers expect.

"With the launch of our full-scale Service Lane Customer Experience solution, we are setting a new standard in automotive service technology," said Max Longin, CEO of DealerBuilt. "Our goal is to empower dealerships to meet the demands of today's tech-savvy consumers, streamline their operations, and ultimately drive growth in their service departments."

For more information about DealerBuilt's iService and its transformative impact on dealership operations, visit .

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt provides leading-edge dealership management solutions, including DMS, CRM, service lane, and analytics tools, dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, DealerBuilt remains at the forefront of the automotive industry.

Media Contact:

Mindy

Michalek

Director, Marketing

DealerBuilt

[email protected]

SOURCE iService