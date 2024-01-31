Global Human Airbag Wearable Market Size To Worth USD 1527.6 Million By 2032 | CAGR Of 22.71%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Human Airbag Wearable Market Size was Valued at USD 197.4 Million in 2022 and the Worldwide Human Airbag Wearable Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1527.6 Million by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Dainese, In&motion, Yidaibao Intelligent Technology, Wolk Airbag, Point Two Air Vest, Alpinestars, Hovding, Helite, Mugen Denko, S-Airbag Technology, Active Protective Technologies, Safeware, Freejump, Spidi and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Human Airbag Wearable Market Size is to Grow from USD 197.4 Million in 2022 to USD 1527.6 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.71% during the projected period. The human airbag wearable market includes the increasing demand for recreational boating, the rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences is boosting the demand for the global human airbag wearable market.





Wearable human airbags protect users from injury in the event of falls or accidents. Researchers developed a garment that automatically inflates to protect the head and hips following a fall. Because the inflated airbag can effectively absorb the impact energy, falls can cause less harm to the human body. Meanwhile, items with wearable airbags have become available. Wearable airbags have also provided protection for motorcyclists and cyclists. Head and chest injuries are more common and lead to greater accident fatality rates than hip injuries received in falls. In particular, brain injury is the most significant type of damage that causes death. Two inflatable columns provide head protection, protecting the top of the head, the forehead, the neck, and the collarbone. The rear of the head is protected by an integrated airbag. It is projected that the popularity of outdoor adventure sports, the aging population, and the increased focus on workplace safety will be the main drivers of this expansion. Furthermore, the bulk of individuals over 60 will live in low- and middle-income nations because, according to the WHO, these are the countries seeing the greatest change. Because of their relatively high cost, elderly people from low- and middle-income countries will not be able to purchase human airbag wearables. This factor is expected to limit the growth of the wearable human airbag market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Human Airbag Wearable Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Airbag Jack, Airbag Neck, Airbag Belt), and End-Applications (Motorsports, Equestrian, Bicycle, Elderly Anti-Fall, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The airbag jack segment is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate in the global human airbag wearable market throughout the anticipated period .

The global human airbag wearable market is divided into segments based on type: airbag jack, airbag neck, airbag belt. Among these the airbag jack segment is expected to at the fastest rate in human airbag wearable market. Wearable technology can thus considerably reduce the risk of fractures or injuries from falls and high-impact activities, safeguarding users' safety and wellbeing. This makes it particularly useful in these circumstances.

The motorsports segment is anticipating the fastest rate of growth in the global human airbag wearable market during the projection timeframe.

The global human airbag wearable market is classified into motorsports, equestrian, bicycle, elderly anti-fall, and others. Among these, the motorsports category is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the projection period. This is because the majority of bikers utilize airbag jacks as personal safety devices, which is one of the primary factors driving this market's rise. Airbag jacks were first made popular by competitors in horse contests, but they are now mandatory in professional motorcycle racing. All classes of riders competing in the FIM MotoGP World Championship are now required to have airbag systems installed in their race suits.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global human airbag wearable market over the predicted timeframe.

Europe is expected to hold the most share of the global market for wearable human airbags. This is a result of the excellent standard of living in Europe, one of the most developed regions in the world. Because of the region's robust economy, people there also have high income levels and a solid grasp of healthcare. With a significant portion of participants, the human airbag wearable market is led by Europe.

North America is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the worldwide human airbag wearable market. This is due to the fact that its advanced healthcare category is the second-leading region for the human airbag wearable market, and it is expected to grow rapidly over the projected timeframe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Human Airbag Wearable Market include Dainese, In&motion, Yidaibao Intelligent Technology, Wolk Airbag, Point Two Air Vest, Alpinestars, Hovding, Helite, Mugen Denko, S-Airbag Technology, Active Protective Technologies, Safeware, Freejump, Spidi, and others.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, to increase rider safety, Autoliv and the Piaggio Group are working together to create an airbag for two-wheelers. The two sides agreed to collaborate on the development of airbags that will be installed on the car frame and activate in milliseconds.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Human Airbag Wearable Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Human Airbag Wearable Market, By Type



Airbag Jack

Airbag Neck Airbag Belt

Global Human Airbag Wearable Market, End-Applications



Motorsports

Equestrian

Bicycle

Elderly Anti-Fall Others

Global Human Airbag Wearable Market, Regional Analysis



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

