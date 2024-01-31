Neurolight Awarded A Patent For Groundbreaking Neuromodulation Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senior man suffering from insomnia lying in bed unable to sleep

NeuroLight, Inc.

Alexander Poltorak

US Patent No. 11,413,425 is issued for non-pharmaceutical treatment of coronasomnia with neuromodulation

- Alexander Poltorak

POMONA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeuroLight , Inc. today announced the recent grant of US Patent No. 11,413,425 for the treatment of coronasomnia with neuromodulation. This patent covers a novel method of facilitating a normal sleep cycle in a subject during a pandemic or peri-COVID vaccination period.

The newly granted patent titled“Device, system, and method for reducing coronasomnia to enhance immunity and immune response” covers a novel method of neuromodulation to treat a SARS-related sleep disorder to increase immune response. This technology can potentially improve the treatment of COVID-19 and enhance the immune response due to vaccination. With this patent, NeuroLight is poised to make an impact in COVID-19 treatment and prevention and solidify its position as an innovation leader in neuromodulation. This method can potentially impact the treatment of sleep disorders associated with other acute diseases, decreasing morbidity and improving outcomes.

“This patent is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to developing non-pharmaceutical solutions to insomnia and other sleep disorders,” said Alexander Poltorak, NeuroLight president and the named inventor on the patent.“We hope that this technology will positively impact the treatment of acute and chronic diseases.”

Just as music can be recorded in a live concert and later replayed at another place, so too can the brainwaves-the“music” of the brain-be recorded in one person and replayed in the brain of another. Recording brainwaves in a healthy sleeper in a desired sleep stage and replaying them (via neuromodulation) in a person suffering from insomnia or another sleep disorder may help restore the affected sleep stage. The application addressed in this patent is related to insomnia caused by the COVID-19 pandemic-the so-called“coronasomnia.” Other applications include reducing the latency of sleep onset in a person suffering from insomnia or restoring slow-wave non-REM deep sleep in the elderly.

NeuroLight has previously announced the grant of US Patents No. 11,318,277, 11,273,283, and 11,364,361, covering different applications of its technology. NeuroLight, Inc. is actively seeking investors and partners to bring this technology to people who need it.

About NeuroLight, Inc.

NeuroLight, Inc. (f.k.a. Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC) is a neuromodulation R&D company developing pioneering technology for transplanting brain statesTM from one person to another. The first application the company is working on is the potential treatment of insomnia. For more information, visit the company's website at . NeuroLight is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR).

###

Summary: NeuroLight, Inc., a neuromodulation company first to develop technology for transplanting brain statesTM, was awarded a US patent No. 11,413,425 on non-pharmaceutical treatment of coronasomnia using neuromodulation.

Keywords: #neurolight, #neuromodulation, #photobiomodulation, #neuroenhancement, #brain entrainment, #brainwave, #mental state, #brain state, #brain stimulation, #brain modulation, #sleep, #insomnia, #sleep disorders, #AlexanderPoltorak, #Poltorak, #patent #coronasomnia

Alexander Poltorak

NeuroLight, Inc.

+18454260303 ext.

email us here