Bilflo Unveils Zapier-Enabled Integration To Staffing Firm Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our integration with Zapier allows staffing agencies to automate their operations, with Business Intelligence analytics, while avoiding the high costs and lengthy timelines of deep system integrations” - Barrett Kuethen, CEO of BilfloCHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bilflo , specializing in automated billing and business intelligence for staffing companies, announces its integration with Zapier , a global automation platform. This partnership offers quicker and cost-effective platform API connections from one system to another. With open APIs, Bilflo can receive information from any ATS platform leveraging Zapier connectivity.



Bilflo: Centralizing Staffing Operations with Advanced Business Intelligence

Bilflo excels in centralizing crucial staffing data - Sales Activity, Time, and Money - and leverages this information to provide real-time sales and gross profit analysis. This is crucial for the accurate billing of clients and prompt payment to contractors.



How Bilflo Works

Bilflo is the central hub, interfacing seamlessly with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). It processes TIME data, which is instrumental for accurate BILLING and PAY functions, integrating with ACCOUNTING and PAYROLL systems respectively. In addition, Bilflo utilizes this data to deliver Business Intelligence (B.I.) insights, enabling staffing firms to make strategic decisions with precision.



Enhanced Efficiency with Zapier Integration

"Our integration with Zapier significantly propels forward the staffing industry's capabilities," says Barrett Kuethen, CEO of Bilflo. "It allows staffing companies to automate and synchronize their operations, from billing to payroll, with the added advantage of insightful Business Intelligence analytics, all while avoiding the high costs and lengthy timelines of deep system integrations."



Cost-Effective, Agile Solution for Staffing Firms

The Bilflo-Zapier integration provides staffing companies with a low-cost, agile solution, circumventing the need for costly and time-consuming deep integrations. Firms can test and evaluate Bilflo's features before committing to more extensive system integrations.



About Bilflo

Bilflo provides an innovative platform for staffing companies, concentrating on automated billing and delivering actionable business intelligence. Its unique ability to track, consolidate, and analyze critical business data offers valuable insights into organizational health. For further details, visit Bilflo's website.



About Zapier

Zapier connects many apps to automate workflows, streamlining complex automation processes for businesses of all sizes. Its extensive app connectivity facilitates customized automation for various business operations.



Discover the Bilflo-Zapier Integration

To explore how the Bilflo-Zapier integration can enhance your staffing business operations, visit Bilflo's website or sign up for a free account .



