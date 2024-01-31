Universal Shield Insurance Group Executives Named As 2024 Emerging Leaders By Major Insurance Industry Groups & AM Best®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Universal Shield Insurance Group 2024 Emerging Insurance Industry Leaders

DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is proud to announce that three of the company's executives have been designated as 2024 emerging industry leaders by the American Property Casualty Insurance AssociationTM (APCIA), AM Best®, and Insurance Careers Movement.Universal Shield's Joe Alessi , Surety Product Manager; Mindy Denbesten , Associate Controller & Business Intelligence Analyst; and Terri Foltz, Director of Binding, have been selected for this honor which recognizes high performing insurance industry employees who make high value contributions to their company, their community, and are exceptional developing leaders in the industry. Honorees are invited to attend the sponsors' February 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference in San Antonio, Texas.Christopher Timm, Universal Shield's chief executive officer, said“we are pleased and honored to have Joe, Mindy, and Terri represent our insurance group on this year's impressive panel of emerging insurance industry leaders. Universal Shield's selected executives have a long track record of product innovation, deep industry experience, collaborative and collegial team leadership, mentorship, and talent development and they routinely bring our company's core values and unique strategies to the commercial insurance marketplace.”Qualifications for selection require nominees to have eight or more years of professional experience, be a high performer within their company, and demonstrate strong leadership potential. According to the sponsoring organizations' conference program, developing and retaining top talent is essential for the ongoing vitality of the insurance industry –“the goal of the conference is to inspire and provide an opportunity for learning, professional development, and networking with emerging leaders and executive industry professionals.” For more information about the 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference, go to this link.About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and non-admitted commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Waterford, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company's insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit .

John Lucker

Universal Shield Insurance Group

+1 941-867-8670

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube