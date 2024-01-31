Frederick Penney Named Attorney Of The Year By Attorney At Law Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frederick Penney, Managing Partner of Penney and Associates

Penney and Associates

Frederick Penney of Penney and Associates injury lawyers, has been honored by being named 2023 Attorney at Law Magazine Los Angeles Attorney of the Year.

- Frederick PenneyIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Only once a year the prestigious legal magazine, Attorney at Law Magazine, names attorney of the year. Coming out in January 2024, the naming of 2023 Attorney of the Year for greater Los Angeles is Frederick Penney, managing partner of Penney and Associates, Injury lawyers. Having formed the law firm almost 32 years ago, Mr. Penney and his partners have become arguably one of the more prestigious and experienced personal injury lawyers in California. Made up of many experienced trial lawyers from the insurance industry has been the key to building a successful law firm.“It is quite an honor to have Attorney at Law Magazine's Los Angeles Magazine name me as Attorney of the Year. Clearly it is only due to the hard work and dedication to all attorney's and staff at our firm that affords me this recognition.”Editor and writer Susan Cushing of Attorney at Law Magazine generally noted that Mr. Penney went outside the box of the normal law firms and was able to build a law firm that represents clients from different genres. She stated that Mr. Penney learned that in building a successful law practice one must“hire good people and great attorney's,” he continues,“that's the key. I invest in people first, not the business”.The website for Attorney at Law Magazine notes that“Attorney at Law Magazine has been a favored publication of many attorney's and non-attorney's alike. Their magazine focuses on the latest legal minds and trends in cities throughout the United States. Attorney at Law Magazine is a national online publication about and for the private practice lawyer and the legal community. The magazine focuses on the industry, its events, trends and the people who drive its success. In addition to a robust editorial on breaking legal news and case law, the magazine delivers content focused on the business of law - legal marketing, practice management, client relationships, reputation management, recruiting and more.While Attorney at Law Magazine delivers content for the legal industry, the biggest differentiator is the content about the industry. Attorney at Law Magazine made a name for itself by telling the stories of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the practice of law. These stories on the people behind the Juris Doctor is what the magazine is truly about.”Penney's Law Firm has had some substantial verdicts in the past including the Zmrzel v. Lyft case where almost after 5 years the trial resulted in a six million dollar verdict after finding Lyft guilty of negligence (citation) among other cases. This was not necessarily the verdict amount but the legal issue of "ostensible agent issues that many lawyers have struggled with finding Lyft liable for the acts of their supposed independent contractors.

