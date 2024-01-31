A Tiny World Of Friendship And Identity Emerges In Allison Conway's A Pillbug Story

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pillbug Story Cover

Pillbug Story Image 1

Pillbug Story Image 2

- Andrew Benteau, Founder of Black Panel PressTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Panel Press is excited to announce the release of "A Pillbug Story," an original all-ages graphic novel by the talented New York City-based author, Allison Conway. This slice-of-life graphic novel is set to hit shelves on June 18, 2024, and is expected to enchant readers with its whimsical portrayal of the insect world and its subtle reflections on personal growth and friendship.In "A Pillbug Story," readers are introduced to Millie, a thoughtful pillbug, and her diverse group of friends, including Alfie the ladybug, Ellie the dragonfly, Holly the spider, and Ruby the ant.Set against the backdrop of a bustling summer environment, the story delves into the everyday lives of these tiny creatures, exploring their unique challenges and experiences.This graphic novel stands out for its exploration of identity and the realization of self-worth, as seen through the eyes of Millie. As she learns about her true nature as a crustacean and not a bug, she also uncovers the vulnerabilities and fears of her friends. The story blends humor and a hint of horror, offering insights into both the natural and human world."A Pillbug Story" will be available for purchase at all major bookstores and online retailers in paperback and digital formats on June 18, 2024.For more information about "A Pillbug Story", to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Allison Conway, please visit Edelweiss or contact Black Panel Press.About Allison ConwayAllison Conway is an imaginative author and illustrator based in New York City, known for her ability to create engaging, thoughtful stories that resonate with readers of all ages. With "A Pillbug Story," she adds another impressive title to her portfolio, showcasing her talent for bringing the smaller aspects of life into a grand, relatable perspective.-----Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit .

