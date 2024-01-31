Austin Family Law Attorney Sara Saltmarsh Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From March 4 through 8, Austin attorney Sara Saltmarsh will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30- minute virtual divorce consultations.

AUSTIN, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin attorney, Sara Saltmarsh will participate in Divorce With Respect WeekTM 2024. From March 4 through 8, Saltmarsh will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute virtual divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand their options for how they might divorce.“I am pleased to be able to be a part of a national effort to educate couples that there are options to divorce without going to court”, said Sara Saltmarsh.“Going to court should be a last resort for couples going through a divorce. Collaborative Divorce is a way to protect the family during the divorce process.”To book a consultation with Sara Saltmarsh during Divorce With Respect Week go to . The website also has additional information available explaining the advantages of Collaborative Divorce.Sara Saltmarsh is president of member of Collaborative Divorce Austin, she is dedicated to helping Texas families resolve family law disputes. Divorce With Respect WeekTM is a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Sara Saltmarsh, visit .

