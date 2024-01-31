Former 'Bigg Boss 11' Season Contestant Files FIR Alleging Rape By Friend In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A former "Bigg Boss 11" contestant and television actress has filed an FIR at Tigri police station in south Delhi, accusing her friend of rape, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that according to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in 2023 at a flat on Deoli Road here.

The actress, who gained popularity during her stint on the reality show, lodged the FIR, stating that the assault occurred last year. The police have initiated an investigation based on the complaint, and are probing.

The contestant had garnered a significant fan following during her time on the reality show and was well-known across the country.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 29-year-old actress is actively involved in modelling and has worked in several television serials.

Police sources have disclosed that, according to the complaint, the accused friend invited her to his residence here.

"She reached the flat in the Deoli Road area. She alleged that he gave her some intoxicating drink and then allegedly raped her," said a source close to the probe.

The police have launched an inquiry into the matter, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused as swiftly as possible.

However, an official statement from the police is still awaited.

--IANS

ssh/vd