Batteries Plus Of Rosemead Partners With Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has a new power source to begin the new year. As the local chapter of the nation's premier power partner for businesses, Batteries Plus 's Rosemead location secured a partnership with the LADWP to provide batteries for the department's equipment and vehicles as it maintains the equilibrium of power and water in one of the largest cities in the United States.

Spearheading this partnership is married couple Yoonie Bae and Jason Hsiao, owners of Batteries Plus Rosemead. Bae and Hsiao have owned the store since December 2022 and in just a little over a year, have secured this partnership to provide over 1,000 OPTIMA and Odyssey batteries for vehicles and equipment in the LADWP fleet. The lifespan of each battery is between 4-6 years, and once the fleet's older batteries begin to wane, Batteries Plus will provide even more to the department.

"This is a really wonderful opportunity to power the community around us and to have the trust of the LADWP," said Hsiao. "For our employees and myself, driving around town and seeing the logo on the trucks and equipment knowing our batteries are within them keeping our neighbors' lights on and water flowing is extremely special to us."

The LADWP has a massive fleet and is a flag carrier in efforts in deploying several hundred e-vehicles within the market, putting a large focus in effort toward sustainability in and around Los Angeles. In partnering with Batteries Plus, the department could more reliably power their fleet and go further with its sustainability efforts at an extremely affordable rate.

On top of their partnership with the LADWP, Bae and Hsiao have other active and pending partnerships that will further Batteries Plus's public support within Los Angeles. The couple currently provides Sylvania light bulbs for the Los Angeles Metro as well, and is also providing uninterruptible power supply back-up batteries to the Orange County Sheriff's Department and traffic signal batteries to Riverside County.



Batteries Plus Business develops partnerships like these with local governments and municipalities across the country, specializing in powering everything from vehicles to equipment to offices and more. Business account holders have access to volume pricing, local account representatives, broad product selections, and recycling services.



With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit .

