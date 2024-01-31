               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Board Of Directors Of Ringkjøbing Landbobank


1/31/2024 11:01:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date 31 January 2024

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Meeting today, the shareholders' committee of Ringkjøbing Landbobank elected shareholders' committee member, attorney-at-law Karsten Madsen, as a new member of the board of directors, to take effect immediately after the annual general meeting to be held on 28 February 2024. On this date, the two deputy chairpersons of the board, Mads Hvolby and Jens Møller Nielsen, must retire from the bank's board of directors and shareholders' committee due to the provision on age in the articles of association.

Karsten Madsen was born in 1961 and lives in Sæby. He is managing partner (CEO) and co-owner of the law firm HjulmandKaptain.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment

  • KM bestyrelsen 2024 EN

MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107792676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search