Date 31 January 2024
The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank
Meeting today, the shareholders' committee of Ringkjøbing Landbobank elected shareholders' committee member, attorney-at-law Karsten Madsen, as a new member of the board of directors, to take effect immediately after the annual general meeting to be held on 28 February 2024. On this date, the two deputy chairpersons of the board, Mads Hvolby and Jens Møller Nielsen, must retire from the bank's board of directors and shareholders' committee due to the provision on age in the articles of association.
Karsten Madsen was born in 1961 and lives in Sæby. He is managing partner (CEO) and co-owner of the law firm HjulmandKaptain.
