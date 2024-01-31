Innovative Leadership: Parkway C&A, LP Appoints New CEO & COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newly appointed CEO Ryan Elmer (left) and COO David Elmer (right).

Leadership transition at design-build firm Parkway C&A, LP introduces Ryan Elmer as CEO and David Elmer as COO, steering towards innovation and growth.

- Ryan Elmer, CEOLEWISVILLE, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide design-build firm Parkway C&A, LP is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Ryan Elmer and Chief Operating Officer David Elmer to the executive leadership team.Ryan Elmer steps into the CEO role at Parkway, succeeding Rick Wojciechowski, who has led the company since January 2014. Elmer's progression within Parkway, which began in 2006 with his roles as an Estimator and Project Manager and later as the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, has been marked by notable achievements. These include spearheading Parkway's expansion into California and founding a successful business development division."This leadership transition is not just a change in personnel but a reaffirmation of our commitment to leading Parkway C&A, LP towards groundbreaking achievements. We are excited to drive the company forward with innovative strategies and unparalleled customer service," said Ryan Elmer.David Elmer, the newly appointed COO, replaces Vaughan Hancock. David's association with Parkway dates back to January 2007, with his roles evolving from project management to Vice President of Construction. His influence has been pivotal in maintaining Parkway's development programs and operational excellence."Stepping into the COO role is both a challenge and an immense opportunity. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive operational excellence and contribute to our strategic goals," said David Elmer.Scott Chadwick remains vital to the executive leadership team, continuing as Chief Financial Officer.These appointments come when Parkway, celebrating its 42nd year, is poised for unprecedented growth. Having achieved a 31.7 percent annual growth since 2016 and recognition as the 206th Top Contractor in the U.S. by Engineering News-Record in 2023, the company is steadfast in its mission to deliver excellent projects and develop excellent people.Parkway's commitment to its founding principles of character and competency has led to a legacy of over 5,500 projects across diverse industries. With a nationwide presence and a focus on integrated services, Parkway is dedicated to making its clients' projects less burdensome and more successful."As we embark on this new chapter, Parkway reaffirms its dedication to its founding principles, client-centric approach, and sustainable growth," said Elmer."This leadership transition marks not just a change in roles but a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation, and unparalleled service that has defined Parkway for more than four decades.”About Parkway C&A, LP:Parkway is a leading general contracting and design-build firm with over 42 years of experience nationwide. Founded in 1981 by John Elmer, Parkway is diversified across various markets, including hospitality, retail, restaurant, automotive, senior living, industrial, and more. Parkway offers a complete set of integrated services in-house, including commercial construction, architecture, site investigations, value engineering, permitting, and preconstruction services. The company's core focus on partnering with clients from concept to completion – a business model that consistently leads to repeat business – has translated into over four decades of growth and longevity.For more information, visit .

Clairissa Cooper

Parkway C&A, LP

+1 972-221-1979

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn