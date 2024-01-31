Pepper Foster Consulting Opens Atlanta Office Under Leadership Of Ravi Puri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ravi Puri, Partner Pepper Foster Consulting

Pepper Foster Consulting Logo

Pepper Foster Consulting Opens ATL Practice and Office

Strategy & execution consulting firm, Pepper Foster Consulting announces new office in Atlanta, Georgia & the addition of Ravi Puri as ATL practice leader.

- Ravi Puri, Partner Pepper Foster ConsultingPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pepper Foster Consulting , a strategy and execution consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon that has appeared on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies four years in a row is excited to announce the opening of a new US office in Atlanta , Georgia, and the addition of Ravi Puri as its ATL practice leader.“After analyzing data on 397 metros in the US & Canada we identified Atlanta as one of the best markets for us at this stage in our development,” said Damian Smith, Founder and CEO of Pepper Foster Consulting.”We started recruiting and when we found Ravi, we knew we'd found the experienced and talented leader we needed to be successful. Somebody who will make a difference for our clients, our people, and for Atlanta.”A native Atlantan, Ravi Puri joins Pepper Foster Consulting from Capgemini where he was the Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Global Business Lines.“Honestly, adding a C-level leader from one of the largest consulting companies in the world is a bit of a coup for us right now,“ said Damian Smith, Founder and CEO of Pepper Foster Consulting.“We are excited to welcome Ravi to the executive leadership team and to grow our company in the Atlanta market.”Ravi is also excited about the opportunity to build something special.“I joined Pepper Foster because I believe in its potential and was impressed by its clients, work, reputation, culture, values, and team,” said Ravi Puri, the new ATL practice head for Pepper Foster Consulting.“The opportunity to build our newest office in my hometown of Atlanta, a high-growth market that has some of the best talent anywhere in the world, and be part of a rapidly growing company with an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity of thought and reflects the brilliant landscape of our clients, was irresistible.”Pepper Foster Consulting Opens Office in Atlanta, GA: Chooses Atlanta after an analysis of 397 North American metros.Ravi Puri joins PFC Leadership team as ATL practice leader: Leaves C-level role at Capgemini for the opportunity to build something amazing in his hometown of Atlanta and help grow Pepper Foster into one of best consulting companies in the world.For more information about this press release or to schedule an interview with Damian Smith, CEO or Ravi Puri, Partner, please contact our Marketing and PR team at ....ABOUT PEPPER FOSTER CONSULTINGPepper Foster Consulting is a strategy and execution consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Portland, OR.We help our clients in the agriculture, apparel, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries figure stuff out and get stuff done.What makes us different though isn't what we do, it's why and how we do it. We do it because we want to make a difference. Because it's fun to have an impact and make people happy. And we do it by hiring great people. People who don't come in thinking they already have all the answers and instead ask questions to find the Goldilocks solutions for our clients. Solutions that are not too much, not too little, but just right!Our core competencies are:- Effective strategy development & execution leveraging our unique STRATX and STRATAI frameworks and methodologies- M&A- Strategic ideation, assessment, analysis, alignment, & transformation- Transforming organizations to enhance and improve customer experience and organizational effectiveness- Mission critical & enterprise-wide business & IT project, program, & change leadership

