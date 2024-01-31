Top Cybersecurity Professionals To Cover AI And The Human Layer At KB4-CON 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual KnowBe4 customer conference taking place in person March 4-6 in Orlando, FL with expert speakers, networking opportunities, KnowBe4 lab, Sharky Awards, and more

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced registration details and its lineup of speakers who will cover the latest topics of cybersecurity with a focus on Securing the Future: AI and the Human Layer at the organization's annual user conference KB4-CON 2024 in Orlando, FL March 4-6.

Registration for the annual event is open for KnowBe4 customers, partners and guests at a nominal registration fee. The event provides attendees access to keynotes and breakout sessions, the KnowBe4 Lab, the KB4-CON 2024 welcome reception and celebration along with meals, appetizers and drinks throughout the event and access to virtual content for 90 days. Attendance is limited and so early registration is encouraged as last year's event was a sell-out.

Following a welcome from KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman, keynotes sessions will begin and continue throughout the conference with a total of over 30 event speakers. The event features two headline keynote speakers including Rachel Tobac, CEO & ethical hacker, SocialProof Security, who will have two sessions: Hacking in the Age of AI: How AI, Voice Cloning, and ChatGPT Has Changed the Way We Hack and How I Would Hack You: Live! and Maurice Conti, Visionary Designer, Futurist & Innovator, who will focus his session on Generative AI and the Future of Society, Business, and Security Culture.

Additionally, the audience will have the opportunity to experience the KnowBe4 Lab and Product Theatre where KnowBe4 employees will be available to answer questions, provide tips, demos and more. The conference will also feature a celebration of the 2024 KnowBe4 Sharky Award winners, recognized for excellence in security awareness training, simulated phishing and security culture. Furthermore, the agenda includes an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with Sjouwerman and Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4 where the pair will be taking live questions from the audience.

"We are excited to return to Orlando this March for the seventh annual KB4-CON event," said Sjouwerman. "KB4-CON 2024 will not only focus on the trends within the cybersecurity landscape, but will also take a deep dive into the importance of securing the future with all of the advancements in AI bringing new opportunities to secure the human layer. Attendees can expect a world-class event experience where they can learn, collaborate and have fun while sharing new ideas and gaining new perspectives."

KB4-CON 2024 will be open to all security professionals from March 4-6, 2024. The event sessions will focus on peer insights, product updates and best practices, as well as some of the hottest topics in cybersecurity such as AI, ransomware, security awareness and more.

View the agenda for KB4-CON 2024 here . Register for KB4-CON 2024 here .

