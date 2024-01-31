Brookfield Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call



Please pre-register by conference call: Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast



Please join and register by webcast: Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cashflows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.



For more information, please contact:

