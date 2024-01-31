Inventhelp Inventor Develops Novel Line Of Birthday Candles (CNC-983)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a line of birthday candles to add color, fun and a special treat to birthday cakes,” said an inventor, from Rock Hill, S.C.,“so I invented the CANDLE EATZ. My design would enhance the look of the cake as well as the birthday celebration.”



The patent-pending invention provides a new and novel line of birthday candles. In doing so, it would serve as an alternative to traditional candles that are discarded after use. As a result, it offers a tasty treat and it could enhance the presentation of birthday cakes, cupcakes, and other desserts. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use and enjoy so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CNC-983, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at