Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market: North America Leads With Promising Growth Opportunities And Outlook To 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global emergency contraceptive pills market is poised for a period of cautious expansion according to recent analysis. As the industry approaches a critical phase from 2024 to 2031, nuanced trends are emerging that chart the future of emergency contraceptives worldwide.

An exhaustive analysis of the emergency contraceptive pills market has brought to light several factors that are expected to shape the market dynamics in the coming years. While the market grapples with potential hurdles such as stringent intake timelines and side-effect considerations, North America stands out as a dominant player, given the concerted efforts by health organizations to promote awareness and accessibility.

Product Insight: The Vigilant Rise of Combination Pills

Diving into the product segment, combination pills retain a stronghold with their myriad health benefits, including a lower risk of various health conditions. As of the latest estimate for 2023, these integral products constitute an approximate 40% share of the market, signifying their importance in emergency contraception.

Market Challenges: A Decline in Estrogen and Progesterone Pills

Parallel to the growth in some quarters, a noticeable dip in the demand for estrogen and progesterone pills paints a contrasting picture. By 2031, progesterone pills, in particular, might see a downward trajectory in demand, with side effects playing a pivotal role in consumer preferences.

Sales Channels: The Bedrock of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market

When it comes to distribution, hospital pharmacies and drug stores are forecasted to maintain their lead as primary sales drivers. They are expected to capture over three-fifths of the market revenues, overshadowing online sales which face logistical challenges due to time-sensitive consumption requirements.

Movers and Shakers: Leading Players Strategize for Minimized Side Effects



Meticulous research in the field has resulted in identifying key manufacturers committed to innovation with the aim of producing emergency contraceptive pills with minimal side effects. These industry veterans are charting the course for future developments within the emergency contraceptive pills sector.

Expert Industry Segmentation Forecasts

Discrete segments including Combination Pills, Progesterone Pills, Estrogen Pills, among others, undergo in-depth scrutiny.Distribution through Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Traders, and other channels are evaluated for their market impact.Geographical analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) offer regional insights.

This comprehensive industry report provides an overarching view of the emergency contraceptive pills market, shedding light on the multifaceted aspects influencing the industry landscape. As the industry evolves, trends spotted in this analysis can guide stakeholders in making informed decisions in a market marked by both challenges and opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG, HRA Pharma

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Richter Gedeon Nyrt

Lupin Limited

Cooper Pharma

Pfizer Inc. Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900