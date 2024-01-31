Hand Cream Market Analysis Reveals Surge In Global Industry Demand, Prominent Trends, And Expansion By 2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Cream Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The latest research publication on the global hand cream market has been added to an authoritative website, providing in-depth industry analysis, size, share, and growth trends forecasted until 2031. This comprehensive report elucidates the remarkable projected growth of the market with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031, supported by burgeoning skincare routines and product innovation.

According to the insightful analysis, the escalating number of working women and heightened investments in premium skincare products propels the hand cream market forward. Moreover, heightened consumer awareness about the significance of hand moisturization post-sanitation largely contributes to the market demand.

Addressing skin dryness and irritation resulting from frequent hand washing and sanitization, healthcare professionals are increasingly recommending hand creams. This is fostering a significant uptick in the adoption of hand creams enriched with healing ingredients like aloe vera, which offer deep hydration and are accompanied by the invigorating scents of natural essentials.

The publication identifies key trends set to bolster hand cream sales, emphasizing the shift towards natural and herbal compositions . These ingredients cater to consumer preferences towards environmentally friendly and organic options.

Regional Insights into Hand Cream Usage

The North American region, with the US at the forefront , is identified as a highly lucrative market. The region's industry is flourishing, driven by an expansive working population and an inclination towards high-end skincare. The pandemic's influence has also underscored the essential nature of hand care, enhancing market growth.

In Europe, hand cream has become an essential part of the bodily care routine. The European market sees consistent demand, with a concentration on products that promise intensive moisture and skin protection, mirroring the global trend towards health and hygiene consciousness.



Key Product Segments



Repair Hand Cream



Whitening Hand Cream

Others

Market Outlook by End-User



Female

Male

Diverse Price Range Categories



Under $25



$25-$50

Above $50

Sales Channel Overview

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Wholesalers/Distributors

Online Retailers

Beauty Salons

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Geographical Market Segmentation

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan Middle East and Africa

The substantial database captured in this latest research helps in demystifying the hand cream market dynamics and serves as a decision-making repository for stakeholders in the global industry.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900