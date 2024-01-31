Merck Kgaa's Peter Guenter Elected To CEO Roundtable On Cancer Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Guenter

Guenter is the most recent addition to the Roundtable's board.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CEO Roundtable on Cancer announced today that Peter Guenter has been unanimously elected to its Board of Directors.

Guenter is a member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA and CEO of Healthcare. He joined Merck in January 2021.

“We are delighted to have Peter join our Board of Directors,” said Roundtable President MaryLisabeth Rich.“His experience and expertise will be a tremendous asset in our mission to reduce the burden of cancer around the world.”

“We are honored to have Peter join us in our fight against cancer,” said David Reese, MD, chairman of the Board of Directors.“We are also grateful to Merck for its continued commitment to the Roundtable and its work.”

Guenter succeeds Board member Belén Garijo, MD, CEO of Merck. She stepped down from the Board at the end of 2023 after completing a two-year term.

Before joining Merck, Guenter served as CEO of Spanish pharma company Almirall from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he spent 22 years at Sanofi, serving as a member of the Executive Committee since 2013. In his most recent role at Sanofi, he served as executive vice president of the company's Global Diabetes and Cardiovascular unit.

Previous roles with Sanofi included responsibility for Global Commercial Operations, Emerging Markets, as well as various marketing, regional and country management roles.

Guenter holds a master's degree in physical education from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Ghent.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating the CEO Cancer Gold Standard®, which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. This was followed by Project Data SphereTM, an initiative spanning industry, academia, and government to improve oncology clinical trials. For more information, visit .



