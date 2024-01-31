Introducing The Hair Product Application Smart Glove: The Smarter Way To Apply Hair Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hair care industry is constantly evolving, and a recently patented product is set to change the way we apply hair products. Introducing the Hair Product Application Smart Glove, a game-changing product that allows everyday consumers, both hair care and medical professionals, to dispense hair products directly from a disposable glove. This innovative device is set to make hair care routines more efficient and mess-free.The Hair Product Application Smart Glove is designed to simplify the process of applying hair products. It consists of a glove with one or more blister packs containing a hair product composition such as shampoos, pomades, styling gels, relaxers, emollients, coloring agents, medical ointment, creams, etc. The blister pack ruptures upon contact with the hair or skin, allowing easy and precise application. This eliminates the need for traditional methods, such as using hands or brushes, which can often result in product wastage and uneven distribution.The convenience this glove provides cannot be overstated. This technology will allow for the perfect amount of a product for one use, making it easy to perform on-the-go touch-ups or while traveling. The pre-packaged feature also ensures that the product remains fresh and hygienic, eliminating the risk of contamination.With its pre-packaged design and innovative technology, this product is set to become a staple in every hair care routine. The Hair Product Application Smart Glove has an issued utility patent and is available for licensing. This innovation is brought to you by The Pro-Motion Group, LLC. "We are professional and on the move."For inquiries and interest, please visit (Patented_Dispensing_Smart_Glove)/ or email ...

