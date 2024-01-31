CATIC, A Leading Title Insurance Company, And Secure Insight Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CATIC Endorses TruePay Disbursement Fraud Protection Tool to Help its Agents Fight Business Email Compromise and Wire Fraud

- NIcole Pratt, VP, CATICBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CATIC, a leading title insurance company, and Secure Insight, a cyber-crimes prevention firm, have announced a strategic partnership in mutual support of SI's new TruePay disbursement fraud prevention tool. CATIC has endorsed the TruePay tool to assist its title agent offices in fighting the rising wave of cyber-crimes surrounding closing disbursements. CATIC sales managers will be promoting the product to the company's agents beginning this week. The company has negotiated a special pricing arrangement with Secure Insight as a benefit for its agents.TruePay is the latest offering from Secure Insight in the ongoing battle against business email compromise and wire fraud. It allows users to verify ownership and account details for personal and business payments prior to disbursements and also offers a searchable database of verified mortgage payoff accounts. There are no contracts, no on-boarding fees, just a pay-as-you-go system.In business for more than 50 years, CATIC® provides high-quality title insurance underwriting and other professional services to the real estate community. CATIC is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA), the New England Land Title Association (NELTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers.CATIC Vice President Nicole Pratt stated:“At CATIC, wire fraud prevention remains a top priority for our company, so we are excited to partner with Secure Insight to offer their new product TruePay to our title agents. We found TruePay to be a user friendly and effective resource that will help protect title agents, industry partners, and consumers in real estate transactions across the country.”Andrew Liput, CEO at Secure Insight, remarked,“We are proud to have CATIC's endorsement for the TruePay product. It is an honor to work together with them to fight wire fraud and business email compromise which threatens consumers, lenders, and title agents alike. We are excited to have them onboard right at the product launch as it validates all the time and effort invested by our employees in designing a tool to be useful to title agents nationwide.”

Nicole Pratt

CATIC

+1 833-262-2842

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn