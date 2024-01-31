Blue Bamboo Chef & Owner Dennis Chan Takes The Spotlight On The Cover Of Edible Magazine's 50Th Issue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Prize-Winning Sunshine State Mandarin Orange Cake

Blue Bamboo Chef Dennis Chan At The Edible Magazine Launch Party

- Dennis Chan, Blue Bamboo Owner & ChefJACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Bamboo 's head chef and owner, Dennis Chan, is making waves in the local food scene as his restaurant graces the cover of Edible Magazine's 50th issue for Northeast Florida. This prestigious honor is a testament to Chef Chan's dedication to creating a unique and upscale dining experience at Blue Bamboo.Edible Magazine is known for featuring local food and drink options, recipes, sustainability tips, and more in several communities across the United States. Their Northeast Florida edition is no exception, showcasing the best of the region's culinary scene. And this month, they have chosen to highlight Chef Chan and Blue Bamboo.In an exclusive interview with Edible Magazine, Chef Chan shared his thoughts on the workforce and creating a fine-dining experience for their guests. He also introduced their newest addition to the team - a food-serving robot named Booey. This innovative technology allows their employees to focus more on providing exceptional service to their guests.To celebrate the launch of this special issue, Edible Magazine hosted a launch party at Josephine's on Tuesday, January 16th. The event was a night to remember as they recognized Chef Chan and his team for their outstanding contributions to the Jacksonville food scene.Chef Chan expressed his gratitude for being featured on the cover of Edible Magazine's 50th issue, saying, "It's an honor to be recognized by such a reputable publication. At Blue Bamboo, we strive to provide our guests with a unique and unforgettable dining experience, and this recognition only motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional Chinese cuisine."Blue Bamboo has been a staple in the Jacksonville community since its opening in 2005. With Chef Chan at the helm, the restaurant has received numerous accolades and continues to be a favorite among locals and visitors alike.Don't miss out on the latest issue of Edible Magazine, featuring Chef Dennis Chan, Blue Bamboo, and Booey. People can visit Blue Bamboo at their Mandarin location for a one-of-a-kind dining experience that combines traditional Chinese flavors with modern techniques.

Dennis Chan

Blue Bamboo

+1 904-646-1478

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram