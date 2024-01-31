United People Global Publishes #UPGBEAUTIFUL2023 - Top 9 Events That Made 2023 Beautiful

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

#UPGBeautiful2023

#UPGBeautiful2023

#UPGBeautiful2023

#UPGBeautiful2023 is a compilation that celebrates stories of people making a difference and achievements that remind us of the beauty in the world in 2023.

- Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United People Global (UPG) is thrilled to announce #UPGBeautiful2023, a captivating compilation of the top 9 events that added beauty to 2023. It highlights and celebrates the stories of people making a difference in communities and groundbreaking achievements that remind us of the beauty in the world around us.The Top 9 highlights of UPG Beautiful 2023 narrate tales of individuals who have made a significant impact in their communities and the world at large. These stories, presented under the hashtag #UPGBeautiful2023, are designed to inspire audiences by showcasing the positive side of human nature. The 2023 publication features achievements in space, landmark achievements in healthcare, in mobility and transportation, achievements under the oceans, technology advancements, landmark developments in sustainability and a major moment in international humanitarian law. The publication also includes the passage of laws that protect women and children. The 2023 publication features actions from countries including India, South Africa, United Kingdom, USA, Uzbekistan, as well as international achievements.These stories are chosen with a focus on UPG's belief in the transformative power of people to create positive change in the world. Each year UPG meticulously curates stories that exemplify humanity's achievements and potential."UPG Beautiful reminds us of the power that every person, organisation or country has to take action that makes the world more beautiful. Thank you to everyone who brought light and love to 2023", said Yemi Babington- Ashaye, President, United People GlobalUPG encourages readers to reflect on the compilation and answer questions such as "Do you like anything that made the final list?" or prompt engagement and invite readers to share their thoughts on the featured stories. Another question, "What would you have added to your list?" encourages readers to contribute their own perspectives on events that brought beauty to 2023. Lastly, by asking "What could make the world more beautiful in 2023?" UPG invites readers to envision and discuss potential positive developments in the upcoming year.In essence, UPGBeautiful2023 is not just a compilation; it's an invitation to join in celebrating the positive aspects of our shared humanity. By sharing these stories, UPG aspires to foster a collective sense of optimism and empowerment, encouraging individuals to play an active role in making the world a more beautiful place. Enjoy the inspiring narratives and let the stories of UPGBeautiful2023 resonate with the optimism within us all.Note to EditorsWatch UPGBeautiful2023:Learn about the UPG Beautiful publication:More about United People GlobalJoin UPG's Media Community:Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBeautiful2023 #UPGBeautiful #MaketheWorldBetterAbout United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

Dixita Mahanta

United People Global

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Watch #UPGBeautiful2023