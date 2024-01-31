Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Teleia Farrell To The Market Street Viera Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly welcomes Teleia

Farrell

as Associate Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera .

Market Street Viera is an award-winning, 60-unit state-of-the-art memory care community located in Melbourne, Florida, and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group .

With her background in senior living, Farrell will support the community in sales and operations, ensuring transparency and accountability for family members entrusting their loved one's care and well-being as a resident of Market Street.



"Our Market Street Viera residence offers seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia a world-class environment focused on their individual needs," says Assistant Executive Director Farrell .

"I am honored to be part of the Market Street team and an integral part of this community."

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community .

U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care.



"Teleia's passion and commitment to our residents and family members will bolster Market Street's reputation as the superior choice for unparalleled service in Alzheimer's and dementia care," says James Brassard, Director of Market Street Operations.

Market Street Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group

was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

