Texas-Based Outdoor Living Contractor Offers Struxure Motorized Pergolas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Outdoor Environments, a premier outdoor living company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as an authorized dealer of StruXure motorized pergolas. This strategic collaboration reinforces Platinum's commitment to providing innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions for its customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and beyond.



"We're excited to continue offering the StruXure product line for our customers,” said Cody Brooks, founder of Platinum Outdoor Environments.“These state-of-the-art pergolas are in high demand due to their versatility and durability for both residential and commercial customers.”

StruXure pergolas consist of louvered roofs that can be adjusted to desired specifications, allowing for the perfect amount of light or wind to come through. This on-demand climate control feature can be programmed through a smartphone, offering the ability to use patios and outdoor living spaces regardless of weather conditions. Additionally, rain sensors will automatically close the louvers to prevent moisture intrusion into a patio area.

StruXure's flagship product, the Pergola X, comes in four models that can accommodate any property size.

Platinum Outdoor Environments is currently offering its products and services in Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Prosper, Celina, Denton, Preston Hollow, and other surrounding areas of North Texas.

In addition to custom motorized pergolas, the company also provides custom patios, composite decks, stairway railings, gates and other high-end outdoor living solutions.

Visit for more information.





CONTACT: ...