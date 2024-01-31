Incident And Emergency Management Market Size Worth $ 207.35 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 6.71% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global threats, natural disasters, and cyberattacks drive Incident and Emergency Management Market. Market growth is driven by government focus on public safety, AI and IoT breakthroughs, and awareness. Demand for integrated solutions and risk mitigation fuels the market. Jersey City, New Jersey, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Incident And Emergency Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71 % from 2023 to 2030 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 123.39 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 207.35 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “ Incident And Emergency Management Market ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2030 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2023-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2020 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Lockheed, Honeywell, Hexagon, Martin Solutions, Siemens, Motorola, NEC Corporation, Collins Aerospace, IBM. SEGMENTS COVERED By Solution, By Communication System, By Vertical, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Market Overview:



Escalating Global Threats Drive Incident and Emergency Management Market: Increased worldwide hazards including natural catastrophes and cyberattacks drive the market. This dynamic landscape forces governments and organisations to prioritise strong crisis response systems, emphasising the market's vital role in protecting populations and assets.

Government Focus on Public Safety Spurs Market Growth: Governments across the world are placing a greater emphasis on public safety and dedicating large sums of money to improve emergency planning and response. This market expansion can be attributed to the strategic emphasis on proactive measures, which is in line with the need to effectively handle increasing threats to public well-being.

Technological Advancements in AI and IoT Transform Emergency Management: Technological developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are critical factors propelling market expansion. In times of crisis, these technologies offer cutting-edge instruments for early detection, real-time monitoring, and quick decision-making. The effectiveness and efficiency of incident and emergency management systems are improved by the combination of AI and IoT.

Growing Awareness Fuels Demand for Integrated Solutions : The market sees a spike in demand as stakeholders from different industries realise how important comprehensive incident management solutions are. The use of integrated platforms that smoothly coordinate emergency response operations is being driven by an increasing understanding of the complexity and interconnectedness of contemporary crises.

Emphasis on Risk Mitigation Strategies Amplifies Market Significance : Organisations are placing more focus on risk mitigation techniques and are looking for proactive ways to lessen the impact of possible incidents. In response to this need, the market is changing and now offers sophisticated technology and techniques that deal with the complexity of modern risk scenarios. Adoption of Advanced Technologies Enhances Emergency Response : The increasing use of cutting-edge technology, such IoT-enabled sensors and AI-driven predictive analytics, gives stakeholders the ability to better foresee and handle situations. This technology integration strengthens the market's role in maintaining community safety and resilience by speeding up response times and reducing casualties and damage.

Incident And Emergency Management Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Lockheed, Honeywell, Hexagon, Martin Solutions, Siemens, Motorola, NEC Corporation, Collins Aerospace, IBM, Esri, Mission Mode , and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Incident And Emergency Management Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Key Developments:



In March 2019, Ohio City and County adopt Motorola's incidence and emergency management Solutions to seamlessly share real-time critical data, the solutions include Resource management software and other cloud-based services.

In June 2020, Siemens AG and Salesforce, Inc. partnered to provide a smart and connected workplace for safety and future challenges and to reduce the response time during emergencies in commercial infrastructure. In June 2021, Honeywell announced the launch of the Honeywell AMIR Service. The service delivers 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response for existing and new cyber threats.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Incident And Emergency Management Market into Solution, Communication System, Vertical, And Geography.



Incident And Emergency Management Market, by Solution



Web-based Emergency Management System



Emergency / Mass Notification System



Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



Perimeter Intrusion Detection



Fire and HAZMAT Solutions



Geospatial Solutions Others



Incident And Emergency Management Market, by Communication System



First Responder Tools



Satellite Assisted Equipment



Vehicle Ready Gateways



Emergency Response Radars Others



Incident And Emergency Management Market, by Vertical



Government



BFSI



Transportation and Logistics



Healthcare



Manufacturing



IT and Telecom Other



Incident And Emergency Management Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

