(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Outlook

The global endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) market has seen a considerable upswing, with expectations to expand significantly within the next decade. A newly added comprehensive research publication on our website sheds light on the industry's landscape, analyzing the market's trajectory through to 2031. While reaching an impressive $285 million by the end of 2024, the market is on course to amass an estimated $500 million by 2031, revealing the crucial role of ESD in gastrointestinal care.

Technological Innovations at the Forefront

The market's ascent aligns with increasing technological advancements, particularly in traction methods facilitating ESD procedures. With a sharp focus on device-assisted traction methods for creating tension and maintaining visibility in the dissection plane, the ESD market is spurring forward. This momentum can be attributed to a surge in colorectal cancer incidences and strides in AI-integrated endoscopic systems. The industry's latest analytical insights are encapsulated in the report, demonstrating emerging trends and evaluating the contribution of various geographic regions and products.

Regional Market Dynamics

Specifically, the U.S. market is pinpointed as a burgeoning arena for ESD, with increased adoption and endorsement in line with NCCN guidelines. Meanwhile, Germany's focus on quality improvement in ESD procedures marks it as a significant European market player. Similarly, Japan stands out in the Asia Pacific region, not only as a market leader but also as an ESD training nucleus.

Competitive Landscape Overview

Key Players & Market Segmentation

Within the ESD devices domain, key companies continue to advance by launching cutting-edge products. These market participants are navigating the competitive landscape through regulatory approvals, setting a brisk pace for novel introductions in the market.



Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market by Product:



Knives



Tissue Retractors



Grasp/Clips



Injecting Agents

Gastroscopes & Colonoscopes

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market by Indication:



Esophageal Cancer



Stomach Cancer

Colon Cancer

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market by End User:



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics Global Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market by Region

The report segregates the market into these comprehensive segments, offering granular insights that are invaluable for stakeholders and decision-makers. In the realm of healthcare technology, where precision and innovation drive growth, this expansive report becomes essential for understanding market trajectories and stakeholder opportunities across varying regional landscapes.

This detailed study on the endoscopic submucosal dissection market provides depth and context to industry professionals, investors, and anyone interested in the domain of gastrointestinal treatment advancements. The report stands as an indispensable resource in strategic planning, competitive analysis, and regional market assessment for the endoscopic submucosal dissection sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Olympus Corporation

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zeon Corporation

Cook Group

CONMED Corporation STERIS

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900