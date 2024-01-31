(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New charge point operator“electrip” joins Hubject's intercharge network with ambitious plans to expand across Europe.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charge point operator (CPO) electrip, the fresh brand of the Electrip Global LTD focusing on EV charging and renewable energy solutions, announced today its partnership with Hubject, the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles. This EV roaming partnership means electrip's charging stations are now compatible with hundreds of eMobility charging service providers across Europe, giving many more EV drivers the ability to seamlessly charge up at its stations.The partnership started with Italy and is expected to expand to other European countries as and when electrip starts operating there, including France, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Poland and Turkey. Apart from its EV charging business, electrip also focuses on energy efficiency that aims to make full use of digitalization and smart technologies.electrip CEO İ. Sinan Ak said:“We are in an era of energy transition. As a state-of-the-art brand, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions and protecting our planet. As part of this journey, we are aiming to become an influential enterprise in EV charging, energy efficiency and green business. Our partnership with Hubject is a major step to offering electric car drivers a seamless charging experience which is the most prominent factor motivating drivers to electric mobility. I believe we, together with Hubject, will expand this partnership to all the countries where we operate.”Making the EV charging experience easy and accessible are top priorities for Hubject. CEO Christian Hahn commented:“We're really pleased to welcome electrip into the intercharge CPO network. As a relatively new player in the European CPO market this is going to put electrip's charging infrastructure on the map so that thousands of EV drivers can easily find and use their chargers. This is another step in the direction of making the EV charging experience as easy as possible wherever you are so that more people are encouraged to ditch their fossil fuel cars and switch to EVs.”About EV RoamingEV roaming provides a“charge anywhere” experience within the CPO network, allowing EV drivers to charge their cars with any RFID card or app in any network. The technology, which is similar to the roaming option in mobile phones, can be extended across the borders and used in other countries. EV drivers are able to use any provider's station no matter whether they have a subscription to that provider or not, whether they are in their home network or using one abroad. As a charge point operator, electrip's stations will be visible to other e-mobility service providers who are also part of Hubject's intercharge network.About electrip:electrip is the fresh player of European market aiming to excel in charging point operations and energy efficiency. Having two strong pillars on energy and infrastructure, electrip aims to contribute to a better world in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Starting with 7 countries in Europe, namely Italy, France, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia, electrip will be soon in many countries worldwide. Electrip is dedicated to the development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of the present and shape the future, continuously expanding its service solutions and refining its customer-centered approach.The Company aims to ease the journeys of electric vehicle owners and accelerate the electric vehicle revolution with both AC and DC charging stations established in the city and on intercity roads. In addition to the fast charging facility, it offers public points and installs charging stations at homes and workplaces in line with the demands of its users. For more information; please visitAbout HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform Intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit

