Alpha Ebook Launches Innovative 48-Hour Ebook Conversion Service For Authors And Publishers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

48 Hours eBook conversion Service

Alpha eBook logo

Revolutionizing Digital Publishing, Alpha eBook Offers Efficient and Rapid Conversion Solutions to Transform Manuscripts into eBook Formats

- Qutub BharmalDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha eBook, a leader in eBook conversion services, today announces its innovative rapid eBook conversion service , designed to get books in front of eager readers in record time. Alpha eBook, catering to authors and publishers, guarantees a 48-hour turnaround, effectively streamlining the journey from manuscript to market.Recognizing the dynamic nature of the publishing industry, the company has refined its processes to ensure both efficiency and ease for authors and publishers. Their service, which includes a hand-coded conversion process, is tailored to assist clients through a few simple steps, ensuring that authors and publishers can quickly and effortlessly convert their books into various eBook formats.The process begins with the client submitting their manuscript in any file format. Alpha eBook's team of experts then takes over, employing state-of-the-art technology and hand-crafted precision to convert the text into popular eBook formats such as ePub, Kindle (Mobi), and more. This service is not just fast but also meticulous, ensuring that the final product is of the highest quality, compatible with all major eReaders, and ready for distribution on platforms like Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble."Time is of the essence in the digital world, and we recognize that authors and publishers are eager to reach their audience without delay," says Qutub Bharmal, the founder of Alpha eBook. "Our rapid conversion service is not just about speed; it's about providing a seamless, stress-free experience while maintaining the highest standards of quality."Alpha eBook's commitment to excellence is evident in their offer of unlimited revisions, ensuring that every eBook meets the specific needs and expectations of the client. In addition to conversion service, Alpha eBook offers professional eBook formatting, book composing, typesetting, proofreading, editing, layout, and cover design, making them a one-stop shop for all publishing needs.As part of its commitment to making quality digital publishing services accessible, Alpha eBook is offering a 25% discount to first-time clients on their initial conversion project. This initiative reflects Alpha eBook's dedication to supporting authors and publishers in their digital publishing endeavors.For more information on Alpha eBook's services and to take advantage of this special offer, please visit the Alpha eBook website, or write to info@ alphaebook.About Alpha eBookAlpha eBook is an established eBook conversion company that has been helping authors and publishers reach larger audiences since 2012. The company specializes in customizable and cost-efficient Kindle and ePub conversion services. It is an ideal partner for those looking to expand their audience through eBook conversion into all major electronic formats.

Qutub Bharmal

Alpha eBook

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn