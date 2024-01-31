Athletes For Hope Launches Athlete Leadership Council With Esteemed Athletes Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky & Nathan Chen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AFH is proud to announce the first three members of the ALC: Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky and Nathan Chen

The leading national sports philanthropy nonprofit ushers in a new era of leadership to carry on its Founders' legacies.

- Stephen CurryBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Athletes for Hope (AFH), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering athletes to make a positive impact in their communities, is excited to announce the launch of its newly formed Athlete Leadership Council (ALC). The ALC will be spearheaded by esteemed athletes Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky and Nathan Chen, who are committed to continuing the legacy of AFH's Founding Athletes and inspiring the next generation of sports leaders.The announcement comes during the month of AFH Founding Athlete Muhammad Ali's birthday, a symbol of resilience, advocacy, and philanthropy. The Athlete Leadership Council will play a crucial role in carrying forward Ali's vision by leveraging the influence of athletes to create positive social change.“It means so much to be able to continue the legacy of AFH Founding Athletes like Muhammad Ali, Mia Hamm, Andre Agassi, Alonzo Mourning and others who joined forces to create Athletes for Hope over 17 years ago,” said Stephen Curry, renowned NBA superstar and Co-Founder of Eat. Learn. Play.“It's a privilege to carry forward their shared belief that all athletes – no matter what level, background or phase in their career – have the innate ability to make the world a better place.”The Athlete Leadership Council will focus on collaborative efforts and inspiring the next generation of athletes to address social issues, support charitable causes, and positively engage with communities globally. AFH remains committed to creating a world where athletes can contribute meaningfully to society beyond their athletic achievements, with a focus on athlete volunteerism and addressing physical health and mental health in communities all over the world.For further information or to request an interview, please contact: Kylie Barlowe (...).About Athletes for HopeFounded by Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, Mia Hamm and nine other elite athletes in 2006, Athletes for Hope (AFH) is a national nonprofit organization that educates, encourages, and empowers athletes to find their passions and use their time to positively engage with their communities. For more than 17 years, AFH has educated more than 12,000 professional, Olympic, Paralympic and collegiate athletes through its Causeway workshop series, and helped athletes volunteer with hundreds of underserved schools and impactful community organizations through core programs that focus on helping underserved children develop strong mental health and leadership skills while staying active, changing the public stigma around mental health and brightening the lives of children in hospitals. Through their dedication and passion for doing good, AFH athletes have positively impacted the lives of millions around the world. For more, visit .

Kylie Barlowe

Athletes for Hope

...