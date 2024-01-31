Understanding Amazon's HACCP Certificate Request

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This guide explains what is required to sell food, drinks or supplements on Amazon.

KING'S LYNN, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This guide cuts through the jargon and explains the requirement for the seller to submit HACCP certification . HACCP or Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points, is a food safety plan based on the Codex General Principals for Food Hygiene CXC 1-1969, with the most recent revision published in 2023.If a business attempts to sell food, drink or food supplement products on Amazon , they will likely have encountered a request for a HACCP certificate to meet their compliance standards. However, confusion arises when, despite attending a HACCP course and submitting the certificate, Amazon expresses dissatisfaction.The key clarification here is that Amazon is seeking a HACCP certification for the manufacturing business behind your products, not an individual certificate to show that an individual has been trained. Training is absolutely a requirement in order for a business to gain HACCP certification, however the certification process is based on a site audit, and training of individuals or HACCP teams are simply a part of the overall certification process for the business.The emphasis of the HACCP certification for a business, is on demonstrating that the business responsible for manufacturing, packaging, or selling the products comprehensively understands Food Safety and Legality. This certification is a testament to the business's commitment to adhering to stringent standards in these areas.To meet Amazon's requirements, it's crucial to undergo a business audit, specifically focusing on the HACCP (also called a food safety plan, or HARA - Hazard and Risk Assessment). Amazon presents two options, the HACCP certificate or a GFSI certificate (Global Food Safety Initiative). The latter, with a broader scope than HACCP, encompasses various standards, such as BRCGS and all GFSI audits must include a full review of the business HACCP plan. Naturally, Amazon would accept such a certificate, since it more than meets their requirements.While the GFSI certificate is a comprehensive option, it's a more extensive process and could take at least six months of dedicated effort for a business to be ready for audit. Alternatively, a business can opt for the more focused HACCP certification program, which specifically assesses the safety and legality of their products.For businesses that do not currently have a HACCP plan in place, consulting services are available to guide staff through the process. Perhaps the business is not the manufacturer but an agent or broker or wholesaler, in this case, the seller must still have met the requirements and can demonstrate this through HACCP certification, even when they are not the manufacturer. In such a case, the HACCP plan for the business will detail key controls managed by the business as well as detailing how hazards have been mitigated by the manufacturer. This is done by including a review of the manufacturers HACCP plan. For businesses that have a comprehsive and effective plan in place and who wish to achieve HACCP certification, then Sirius Training & Certifications Ltd. provides such services.

