Nexigen Appoints Zachary Huhn As Chief Strategy Officer To Lead Cybersecurity And AI Initiatives

Zachary Huhn has been named CSO at Nexigen

Zachary Huhn smiles with Dr Kelly Cohen, a leading AI Scientist and Researcher from University of Cincinnati

Huhn has served on the IEEE Standards Development Board and as an advisor to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) GCTC

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nexigen Appoints Zachary Huhn as Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Cybersecurity and AI InitiativesNexigen, a leading technology firm just outside of Cincinnati, OH, proudly announces the appointment of Zachary Huhn as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Huhn, an esteemed Tampa Bay resident and native of Cincinnati, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to guide Nexigen's strategy in the realms of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.Zachary Huhn is a recognized industry leader, having received accolades such as the Next Nine Community Leader by Cincinnati's WCPO, a Top 50 Global Leader by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Foundation, and a Top 50 Innovator by Cincy Inno. His dedication to innovation and community impact aligns seamlessly with Nexigen's mission.Nexigen CEO Jon Salisbury expressed his excitement about Huhn joining the team, stating, "Zack's expertise and passion for technology make him an ideal fit for Nexigen. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as our Chief Strategy Officer, and we look forward to making an impact together."Nexigen is actively pursuing expansion, with plans to hire cybersecurity, cloud computing, and AI professionals and experts to support its growing footprint nationwide. The company is on pace to achieve a remarkable 30% growth in 2024, reflecting its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses seeking to navigate the digital landscape confidently.Nexigen's leadership in the space of AI Cyber Security is undeniable, and it has established a leading AI Cyber Stack for enterprises of all sizes. With Zachary Huhn at the helm as CSO, the company is poised to further solidify its position as a trailblazer in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.Huhn and Nexigen executives have a history of collaboration on both local and national initiatives, driving forward smart technology legislation, funding, and implementation efforts. This synergy promises a seamless integration of Huhn's leadership into Nexigen's strategic vision.Huhn has served on the IEEE Standards Development Board and as an advisor to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) GCTC, further solidifying his expertise in technology standards and government-industry collaborations.Huhn expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "I am excited to contribute to Nexigen's growth and impact, especially as we work together to expand the 'confidence as a service' offering. Our shared history of collaboration on smart technology initiatives positions us well to drive innovation in the AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing sectors."Nexigen invites professionals and experts in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and AI in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to join its expanding team as it continues to shape the future of technology solutions for businesses.For media inquiries, please contact: Monica Turner, ...About NexigenNexigen is a technology firm based in Northern Kentucky, just outside of Cincinnati, OH, specializing in providing innovative solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. With a commitment to "confidence as a service," Nexigen empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and impact. Leading in the space of AI Cyber Security, Nexigen has established a leading AI Cyber Stack for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, visit .

