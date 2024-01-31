Galen College Of Nursing Announces Dr. Jane Englebright As New Chair Of The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Englebright Has Served on the Board since 2020.

LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galen College of Nursing proudly announces Jane Englebright, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, as its new Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 2024. Dr. Englebright, who has served as Vice Chair since March 2022, will succeed Fran Roberts, Ph.D., RN, FAAN. Dr. Roberts has served as Chair since March 2022 and has been a member of the Board since 2015.“We thank Dr. Roberts for her service and leadership during a significant period in Galen's history. Her astute guidance and strategic thinking have made an impact in our efforts to support nursing workforce development,” stated Mark Vogt, Galen CEO.“I know I speak for the entire Board when I say it has been an honor and a pleasure working with Dr. Roberts.”In her new role as Chair, Dr. Englebright brings a wealth of experience and leadership in nursing education and clinical practice. As the former Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President for HCA Healthcare, Dr. Englebright oversaw a network of 98,000 nurses across 184 hospitals and 140 ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and the United Kingdom. Her strategic leadership was crucial in advancing nursing practice and enhancing operations across HCA Healthcare.“Galen is excited about the impact Dr. Englebright's vision and expertise will have in advancing its mission in nursing education,” said Vogt. "Her exceptional track record and innovative approach in nursing practice and education will be instrumental in guiding our institution's continued growth and success."For more than 20 years, Dr. Englebright enhanced clinical nursing practice at HCA Healthcare, merging technology with nursing theories, research, and change management. She was key in introducing technology to improve patient safety and nursing practices, and was pivotal in developing HCA Healthcare's Clinical Education support structures.With a Ph.D. in Nursing from Texas Woman's University and a BSN from the University of Kentucky, Dr. Englebright has gained recognition for her expertise in nursing informatics and innovative use of big data in nursing care. She recently led a task force for the University of Minnesota's Knowledge Big Data Science Initiative to create reusable data from nursing documentation to streamline processes and lessen nurses' workloads.Galen is looking forward to the significant role Dr. Englebright will play in driving innovation and insights from education to practice in support of its mission and vision.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 14,000 students on its campuses in 19 enrolling campuses across 10 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's programs can be found on the College website.###

