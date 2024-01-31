Magone & Company And Wurdeman, Pinto & Company Finalize Letter Of Intent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROSELAND, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ CPA firm Magone & Company, a leading tax & advisory practice located in Roseland, NJ, has announced the signing of an agreement to join forces with Hackensack, NJ-based CPA firm Wurdeman, Pinto & Company.



According to managing partner Nick Magone,“What drew us to Wurdeman, Pinto was the firm's similar company culture and business philosophy, as well as their complementary strengths in Client Accounting Services (CAS) and advisory services for C-suite executives. We are like-minded in our client-centric approach, and we're excited for the opportunities that lie ahead in 2024.”



Wurdeman partner Steve Pinto also looks forward to combining forces with Magone & Company to grow both firms' capabilities. He says,“Nick's firm has proven expertise in international tax, attestation services and advising entrepreneurs on operational and financial matters. They've also made significant investments in technology, training and staff over the last few years. We're glad to introduce our clients to these expanded services.”



The agreement is scheduled to take effect on May 1, 2024, and the combined firm will employ approximately 40 people.



Headquartered in Roseland, the NJ CPAs at Magone & Company, P.C. bring a unique 360-degree perspective to the practice of accounting and business consulting. The firm supports leading entrepreneurial companies, non-profits, international firms, medical/dental practices, technology companies and the real estate industry with a complete range of accounting, audit & attestation, tax, wealth management, and business consulting services. For more information, visit MagoneCPAs or call (973) 301-2300.

Nick Magone

Magone & Company

973-301-2300

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube