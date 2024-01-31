DFI Unveils Embedded System Module Equipped With Intel's Latest AI Processor To Enter The AI IPC Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI , the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, is targeting the AI application market by launching the embedded system module (SOM) MTH968 equipped with the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor. It is the first product integrated with an NPU (Neural Processor Unit) processor, representing the official integration of AI with industrial PCs (IPCs). With the expansion into AI IPC, DFI expects to inject new momentum into the AI edge computing market.

According to the STL Partners report, the potential market value of global edge computing will increase from US$9 billion in 2020 to US$462 billion in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49%. Therefore, the development of products that utilize the core capabilities of chips to rapidly execute AI edge computing in devices has become a key focus for many major technology companies.

DFI's MTH968 adopts the COM Express (COM.0 R3.1) Type 6 module standard and is equipped with an Intel Meteor Lake processor, marking the debut of integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU on a single chip. Two "low-power, high-efficiency cores (LP E-core)" are built in, reducing power consumption by 30% to 50%, optimizing the CPU by 10%, and improving GPU performance by up to 114% compared to previous generation Intel processors.





The built-in NPU of Meteor Lake enhances the performance of the MTH968 in critical AI tasks. Based on new AI computing architecture, the device can more efficiently process advanced AI edge computing, complex graphics computing, and other applications, while saving data on cloud costs.

The MTH968 has highly customizable integration capabilities and a fanless wide temperature design(operating from -40°C to 85°C), and utilizes DDR5 and NVMe SSD to optimize high-efficiency computing performance, reduce latency, and enhance storage speed. The MTH968 can be widely used in AIoT fields such as industrial automation, smart transportation, and smart agriculture.

As 5G, edge computing, and remote control tech advance, IPCs directly handle complex tasks through AI edge computing. DFI's MTH968 excels in high-performance computing with account energy efficiency, enhancing computing and customizable flexibility, thereby accelerating industrial AI application upgrades.

Key features:



Equipped with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor (Meteor Lake)

Supports dual-channel DDR5 and NVMe SSD

Fanless and wide temperature design: -40°C to 85°C

Compact size: 95mm * 95mm Com Express Type 6

