LAURA GELLER BEAUTY FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 20 YEARS WITH NEW ACCOLADES AND CAMPAIGN

Laura Geller Beauty , a pioneer in the makeup industry and known for artisan-crafted baked makeup, specifically formulated for mature skin, is celebrating its 20th-anniversary of its best-selling and cult-favorite product, Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation.

With over 7 million units sold and countless beauty awards, it's now adding another accolade to its roster by being the first-ever makeup product to be honored with the National Rosacea Society (NRS) Seal of Acceptance. According to the NRS, rosacea affects over 16 million Americans, typically onsetting at age 30. Founder and beauty-industry guru, Laura Geller expressed her excitement stating, "Our commitment to creating makeup that is not only beautiful but also beneficial for mature skin has been at the heart of our brand since day one. Aging skin is often more sensitive, drier and susceptible to flair-ups. We want the older generations to know we hear them, and to offer them products they feel comfortable putting on their face."

The Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is a marbleized formula that offers a weightless, creamy finish which self-adjusts to match skin tones, all while being enriched with hydrating antioxidants, Centella Asiatica and White Tea Extracts. In addition to the NRS seal, the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is also dermatologist-approved and was the first-ever foundation to be awarded a seal of recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation , making it the perfect product for mature, sensitive skin.

To mark this significant milestone, Laura Geller Beauty has launched the ' Let's Face It ' campaign with a series of content to be leveraged across brand social channels and digital platforms. 'Let's Face It' is a call to action, challenging and supporting women 40+ with the notion that some makeup just won't cut it anymore and Laura Geller is the solution. The campaign features mature models, with polarizing copy such as "That heavy foundation is making your wrinkles worse," empowering women 40+ to embrace aging and the mature skin that comes with it. Older skin deserves better.

"'Let's Face It' is an acknowledgment that we must change our beauty routines as we age," says Geller. "We want to inspire confidence and joy in every person, especially those who love beauty but often feel overlooked when it comes to brands. Beauty knows no age, but the products you use do – we're here to provide that and support our community along the way."

The 'Let's Face It' campaign is now live on the brand's website at . Laura Geller Beauty's products, including the best-selling Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, are available on QVC, LauraGeller, Amazon, and other select retailers.

ABOUT LAURA GELLER BEAUTY:

New York-based makeup artist Laura Geller launched her namesake brand in 1997 with a mission of demystifying the daily makeup routine and creating transformational products that bring joy back to beauty. The brand is a pioneer in artisan-crafted baked makeup, delivering exceptional coverage and finishes for all skin types, and was first to market in makeup primer with its bestselling Spackle primer collection. As the brand's foolproof, easy-to-use makeup is well-known for its remarkable ability to flatter and enhance mature skin, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 in its advertising since 2021. Laura Geller Beauty products are available on QVC, LauraGeller, Amazon, and other select retailers.

