Henry Repeating Arms Named One Of Gunbroker's Top-Selling Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICE LAKE, Wis., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category, is proud to announce its naming as the fifth best-selling brand

on Gunbroker in 2023. The company also produces two of the top three best-selling rifles on the platform. The achievement is a testament to Henry Repeating Arms' commitment to quality, innovation, and its customers.

Henry Repeating Arms was named the fifth best-selling brand by Gunbroker. The online marketplace also listed the Henry Big Boy (pictured here) as the second best-selling rifle. (Photo/Max Jacobsen)

Gunbroker, the world's largest online marketplace for firearms, ammunition, and accessories, has become a key barometer of industry trends and consumer preferences.

"We are privileged to count ourselves among Gunbroker's best-selling brands, and we owe it to a lot of hard work," said Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "To our more than 800 employees in Wisconsin and New Jersey, our stellar customer service team, and every one of our dealers and customers, we thank you. None of this is possible without their dedication and continued support."

Since Henry Repeating Arms introduced its first offering in 1996, the Classic Lever Action .22 , the company has become synonymous with American craftsmanship, exemplary customer service, and a deep appreciation for America's shooting sports and hunting heritage. The company's diverse product line, including shotguns and revolvers, is known for its reliability, accuracy, iconic designs, and smooth action.

As the firearms industry continues to evolve, Henry Repeating Arms remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying true to its roots, and it looks forward to building on its success for years to come by delivering products that exemplify its core values.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All," and every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design.

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms