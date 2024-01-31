Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Urinal For Bedridden Individuals (CNC-979)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I wanted to create a flushable urinal that could be used by individuals who were confined to bed or who might have difficulty getting to the bathroom,” said an inventor, from Gastonia, N.C.,“so I invented the WATER URINE DRAIN FLUSH. My design would offer an alternative to using a bedpan, plastic bottle-style urinal or a bedside commode.”



The patent-pending invention provides a flushable urinal for people who are bedridden at home. In doing so, it eliminates the need to get out of bed or lie in wet, soiled clothes. As a result, it helps bedridden individuals maintain their dignity and hygiene and it saves time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people who are bedridden at home.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.