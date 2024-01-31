(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokk Energy Technologies and Import Tool Corporation Ltd., both headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, have signed a collaboration agreement to deliver "next-generation technologies" for advanced drilling and completion systems for the Canadian oil and gas industry.



Import has traditionally been known for liner hangers and cementing equipment throughout Western Canada and for liner hangers, completion, and fishing tools offshore in Eastern Canada. Import has served the Canadian energy industry for over 70 years and is among the most respected names in the services segment.

Rokk Energy Technologies Inc. was founded in 2021 with a highly talented design, engineering, and management group that has brought several game-changing technologies to the industry with technology applications ranging from Western Canada to the North Sea to the Middle East and beyond. Collectively, they bring over 150 years of experience in design, engineering, and manufacturing in drilling and completion technologies.

The agreement will allow the fast-tracking of several new fundamental technologies within Canada that will deliver cost-effective systems that greatly enhance options for drilling and completion design. These include "Enhanced Zonal Isolation Systems" (E-ZonalTM) designed to change cementing and related zonal isolation practices to match today's high-pressure and closely spaced fracturing operations. The technology will significantly improve the isolation between stages, thus increasing the efficiency of recoveries for each fracture stage pumped and reducing the incidence of Frac-Hits between wells. "The Rokk technology portfolios are a great addition to Import Tool's core businesses," stated Derrek Gamble, President of Import Tool. "As the industry seeks better technologies, Import Tool's track record combined with Rokk's innovative solutions will position us as a leading provider.”

A second technology that promises to be even more game-changing is the launch of Pad-FreeTM Drilling. Extended-reach laterals have now reached limitations and are often providing subpar recovery factors as laterals are drilled longer. Karen Stewart, President and CEO of Rokk, said, "Shorter laterals have higher recovery factors per meter of drilled lateral, and Pad-Free drilling systems can provide four miles of drilled lateral in the zone from a single wellhead. This can maximize recovery while reducing costs and environmental impact, all with relatively short laterals that are easier to fracture stimulate, workover, and better performing."

Sustainability :

As our industry strives to become more sustainable and reduce environmental impact, these technologies profoundly reduce both methane and carbon emissions while reducing well costs. Initial modelling has shown that moderate uptake of these technologies can eliminate 27 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent within a target timeframe now being proposed by the federal and provincial governments. In addition, these systems have several additional benefits, such as reduced artificial lift costs, groundwater protection, and reduced surface footprint that will be favourable to agriculture and forestry.

About Import Tool

Import Tool is a premium provider of liner hanger and completion equipment, cementing systems and services, casing accessories, and fishing tool services throughout Canada. Founded in 1952, it specializes in servicing the Canadian market and employs more than 80 people in Western and Atlantic Canada.

About Rokk Energy Technologies Inc.

Rokk Energy Technologies Inc. is a Calgary-based technology development company with vast experience and a team named in over 100 patents. Founded in 2021, Rokk has a talented team combining youth and experience to bring game-changing technology to the oil and gas industry quickly.

