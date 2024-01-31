Progress Chief Inclusion And Diversity Officer Selected As A Keynote Speaker For Bulgaria’S Academy For Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the only international speaker, Dr. Shirley Knowles will discuss the benefits of diversity in the workplace and society alongside Bulgarian leaders from HPE, Coca-Cola HBC, Siemens and Shell Oil

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Dr. Shirley Knowles, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, will be a guest speaker at the Academy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion , a first of its kind certification program in Bulgaria, organized by the Council of Women in Business in Bulgaria in cooperation with Sofia University“St. Kliment Ohridski.” Her session will take place in-person Friday, February 2, 2024. This is the second iteration of the certification program and Dr. Knowles' second time participating in the event.



The DEI Academy, which is taking place from January 19 to April 12, 2024, aims to prepare the next generation of DEI leaders in Bulgaria who will be key in the creation of policies for inclusive work environments, equal opportunities and non-discrimination. The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion, equity and diversity, and will inspire action in the public and private sectors as well as in society.

“The work in diversity, equity and inclusion is key to building healthy communities and welcoming working environments. It requires thoughtful planning and consistent efforts, fueled by a passion for doing the right thing,” said Dr. Shirley Knowles, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Progress.“I'm thrilled to be joining the DEI Academy as a speaker once again, because it is only through sharing experiences and know-how that we will be able to inspire a positive change and help others see a different perspective.”

During her session, Dr. Knowles will discuss the importance of embracing diversity and inclusion for expanding our perspectives, enhancing our understanding of the world and building stronger relationships based on trust and mutual respect. In her role as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Dr. Knowles is dedicated to cultivating a culture of inclusion, diversity and belonging at Progress, so that everyone feels seen, heard and valued. With an extensive background in leadership and education, she is passionate about impacting how people think, interact and collaborate across cultural, generational, racial, gender, ethnic, socioeconomic, religious and educational lines.

Dr. Knowles is also a noted speaker who has given talks at Women in Tech Boston, MassTLC's Professional Women's Community and the Future of Work Summit in Bulgaria and has written about the subject in publications such as HR Daily Advisor , Channel Futures and Karieri .

The 2024 edition of the DEI Academy features speakers from companies such as HPE, Coca-Cola HBC Bulgaria, Siemens Bulgaria and Shell Bulgaria who will discuss topics that include overcoming unconscious bias, inclusive leadership, the legal aspects of equity and more.

