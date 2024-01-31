(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greg Herzog the power of positive thinking for fitness

Herzog Trademarks THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR FITNESS® As an Anti- Self help Science Based Conditioning Method, due to his frustration with Self Help.

- Greg HerzogRIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Herzog Trademarks THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR FITNESS ® As an Anti- Self help Science Based Conditioning Method, due to his frustration with Self Help.Greg Herzog has registered THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR FITNESS® with the United States Patent and Trademark Office; and has had THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR HAPPINESS TM serial no. 97403416 , THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR MONEY TM serial no.97382238 approved for publication by THE USPTO, which are in no way connected to Norman Vincent Peale's or his Guidepost Church Corporation, faith based fictional writings on platitudes, with no map guiding you from where you are, to where you want to be, with no basis on science.Greg Herzog has made it his life's work at OSTEOPATHIC FITNESS® to study the human ability to change and in the process has realized how difficult it is to achieve. In over three decades in the business of coaching and in the conditioning field.THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR FITNESS® THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR HAPPINESS TM, THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR MONEY TM is a system to find the process for learning and performance, to help rewire and to help combat Brain Hacking and AI, using a Quantum Reaction Theory, based on a mathematical equation, which Herzog arrived at, that can not only help predict, but also change, behavior and performance through a specific method of questioning and (VCP)TM a visual condition process based on over three decades of research and analysis of hundreds of clients in his work.In over three decades in the business of coaching and in the conditioning field; Greg has come to the realization that two areas do in fact create change: chemistry and physics. Herzog saw the need for a psychological structure, or vehicle for arranging information, in relation to a question, so that the answer, or cause of action is made clear to help the person create a personal map, to bridge the gap from intention to achievement.To give a brief summary of the development process of THE POWER OF POSITIVE THINKING FOR FITNESS®, it was instigated his own frustration. Self help books, seminars, therapy are all fine, a helpful start, but Herzog felt he was left doing the same old behavior over and over again.As a former competitive track and field athlete, at age 30, he was diagnosed with having no cartilage in either knee. Dr. Alchek at THE HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY in New York actually said,“It is a miracle that you can even walk!”.The problem he now faced was how to deal with this physical limitation and the lack of a reference point or map for the journey that he found myself on. While he could help his clients, he could not help myself. Herzog researched and read every book he could get his hands on, and it was a good start, although Greg needed more of a map to get from where he was, to where he needed and wanted to go as opposed to self-help, therapy and prayer.Herzog now wants to help others in a way that he wasn't helped by providing a map to bridge the gap from intention to achievement.

greg Herzog

HBT

+1 203-240-4020

email us here