(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Razny Jewelers Shares the Perfect Gifts for Valentine's Day

Razny Jewelers unveils its 2024 Valentine's Day gift guide, featuring over 30 natural diamond and gem gifts shoppers can purchase online and in person

- Ingrid Razny, second-generation jeweler and Razny Jewelers ownerADDISON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Razny Jewelers , Chicago's top family-owned and operated jeweler for over 70 years, today unveiled its 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, featuring over 30 unforgettable gifts shoppers can purchase online and in person to show friends, family and loved ones they care."We designed our Valentine's Day gift guide to reflect a range of varied tastes, styles and budgets from captivating heart and love necklaces to stunning diamond earrings and crawlers," said Ingrid Razny, second-generation jeweler and Razny Jewelers owner. "We also highlighted pieces from our newest brand, Refined by Razny , a curated collection of modern diamond essentials that beautifully transition from casual to dressy.”Refined by Razny was created by third-generation jeweler and Graduate Gemologist Christine Razny-Porter to help modernize everyday classics from tennis bracelets to eternity rings.Ten hand-picked selections from Razny and Razny-Porter spotlighted in the gift guide, include:3-Diamond Heart Bracelet: Twenty-seven round natural diamonds form three hearts between 18K solid gold beads on a bracelet that is easy to put on and remove. ($3,635)Brilliant Heart-Shaped Diamond Pendant: The bright natural diamond heart speaks for itself. This pendant makes it a versatile piece to wear any time or day. ($73,500)Pink Sapphire Bar Bracelet: The two rows of pink sapphires along the bar of this bracelet catch the light perfectly, complementing 18k rose gold beads ($3,760)The Tennis Bracelet: Over 100 natural diamonds set in 18K white gold form a ring around the wrist creating an unforgettable, elegant statement. ($10,900)Diamond Stud Earrings: The little black dress of jewelry, natural diamond studs, goes with everything and are the perfect accessory for any occasion. (Request for pricing.)Honeycomb Diamond Station Cluster Bracelet: Fifteen round natural diamonds form stations along an 18k solid gold bracelet made to stack, mix or wear alone. ($2,090)Mixed-Shape Diamond Ear Crawlers: Fourteen mixed-shaped natural diamonds form nearly 2 carats of sparkle. ($7,780)Bezel Heart Diamond Necklace: Perfect alone or layered, this 18K gold necklace is a constant in any closet. ($3,995)Honeycomb Diamond Necklace: Enjoy over 4.5 carats of sparkle from this natural diamond tennis necklace. ($13,000)Marquise-shaped Diamond Ring: Whether dressed up or down, this marquise-shaped diamond ring exudes confidence with every wear. ($3,100)To shop the gift guide online, check out valentines-day-gift-guide or visit Razny Jewelers in Chicago, Addison, Highland Park or Hinsdale. Follow Razny Jewelers on Instagram at for additional Valentine's Day jewelry ideas.About Razny JewelersOver 70 years ago, the Razny family immigrated to America with a suitcase and the vision of building a jewelry legacy they could pass on to their children. Today, Razny Jewelers has remained owned and run by the Razny family, a testament to its commitment to family values and tradition. In addition to serving as the only Patek Philippe jeweler in Illinois, Razny Jewelers is a leading source of natural diamonds, fine jewelry and Swiss timepieces. Razny Jewelers has an unmatched reputation for providing five-star service and treating each client like a guest in their home. Learn more by visiting , following @RaznyJewelers on Facebook and Instagram or visiting LinkedIn.

