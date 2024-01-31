Business Reporter: Blending Ethics And Commercialism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) An alternative model of service delivery for UK councils

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Justin Galliford, CEO at Norse Group explains how his company created and developed a new business model, the Local Authority Trading Company or LATCo, and within a few years formed two joint ventures with local authorities. This new model, with the LatCo working in collaboration with councils, offers a level of flexibility and efficiencies normally associated with the private sector. Norse's approach represents a compelling combination of commercial capability and public service ethos – dubbed“ethical commercialism” by the head of a leading UK thinktank, Jonathan Werran.For the past decade and particularly in the last few years, councils have been under tremendous pressure, caused by rising costs, reducing revenues, new procurement legislation and more demanding waste regulation. There are several ways in which partnership working can assist councils in facing the problems resulting from being cash strapped. The joint ventures that Norse Group has created can generate additional revenue from trading which, in turn, is ploughed back into the public purse rather than to private and institutional shareholders. In addition, the co-ownership model means that councils have greater control and flexibility than in traditional outsourcing. The services are co-designed with Norse, leaving room for dynamically adjusting council services to meet changing needs.Norse Group offers a different approach to frontline services such as waste, environmental and highways, facilities management and professional property services, offering partners an easy and flexible route to adding new ones to their existing portfolio, and switching between them effortlessly.To learn more about Norse Group's commercial approach to delivering essential services, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Norse groupNorse Group is a leading outsourced public services provider in the UK. It brings together building consultancy services provider Norse Consulting, care provider NorseCare and facilities management specialists Norse Commercial Services. It is one of the country's fastest-growing service providers, with a broad range of services including facilities management, property services and specialist care facilities. Providing commercial solutions which address current and future built environment challenges, it has 22 joint venture partnerships across England and Wales.

