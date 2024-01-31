PR Power Surge: New PR Masterclass Recharges Thought Leader Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recharge Connections, Influence, and Business with PR Power Surge

Barbara Rozgonyi, Host of Growing Social Now Marketing Podcast and Digital Marketing Thought Leader

Barbara Rozgonyi's PR Power Surge is a step-by-step PR success framework that leverages AI and ChatGPT tools to boost SEO and track PR results like a pro.

- Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest MediaCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you a speaker or a thought leader struggling to secure high-profile engagements and effectively promote your message?Imagine standing out in a crowded market, making waves in your industry with every speaking engagement. What if you could effortlessly secure high-profile podcast interviews, top-tier news coverage, and coveted conference engagements??Introducing "PR Power Surge" – an exclusive workshop by superstar PR expert Barbara Rozgonyi. With over 25 years of experience amplifying thought leadership, Barbara's signature roadmap is your ticket to attention-grabbing PR that not only promotes programs but also contributes to sold-out events.In the hands-on Power Surge PR workshop, participants learn how to.Activate a Step-by-Step PR Success Framework: Get a guide to winning more business through strategic PR..Craft Strategic Press Releases: Establish instant authority and visibility with targeted press releases..Forge Media Partnerships: Spread buzz and catapult brands to new heights..Apply Winning PR Strategies: Learn from PR success stories and implement proven tactics..Leverage AI and ChatGPT Tools: Boost SEO, expand reach, and track PR results like a pro.Book Barbara now for an unmissable event experience. Your group will gain the skills to become an influential speaker, attracting standing ovations and acclaim. This is your chance to craft a spotlight-grabbing PR plan that will set you apart in the industry.About Barbara Rozgonyi, Creative PR [Persona + Reputation] VisionaryBarbara Rozgonyi is a digital marketing PR trailblazer, an inspiring keynote speaker, and a speaker/author featured in top media outlets such as Entrepreneur, Inc, HuffPost, Crains, NBC, ThriveGlobal, Mashable, and her own top 50 PR blog, wiredPRworks. As the founder of CoryWest Media, Barbara has guided Fortune 50 corporations, associations, and prestigious institutions like the Federal Reserve, Harvard University Alumni, MPI, PCMA, MDRT, Bosch, Boston Scientific, IACC, and the American Marketing Association to activate success through future-focused marketing and PR. Always an early adopter, Barbara has left her mark on the industry. She founded Social Media Club Chicago, represented the USA at Social Media Week Berlin, served on the NSA Illinois and NSA Carolinas boards, and hosts the podcast, Growing Social Now.Barbara is available for media interviews, Fractional CMO engagements, marketing/PR consulting, keynote speeches, and corporate training workshops.Get your own PR Power Surge ebook at .

