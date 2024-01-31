Garden Media Group Releases 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Garden Media Group's 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Say“I Love You” with unique gift ideas from the garden gurus at Garden Media Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone can give chocolate on Valentine's Day. But giving a gardener or someone who appreciates a "greener" gift is thinking outside the chocolate box. Garden Media Group has released their 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide with these 12 gift ideas that say "I love you" long after the day is over. Something every Valentine wants to hear.1. Mother Nature Says 'I <3 You'The hoya heart from Costa Farms® ($24.50 on Amazon) is just the thing for plant parent-loving valentines. Even beginners will be successful with this easy-to-grow plant. It comes in a charming, white ceramic pot adorned with a "Love Balloon," fitting for home or the office. Let loved ones know love grows every day. To learn more, visit CostaFarms2. For Red Rose LoversForget long stems; the roses on Petite Knock Out® ($34.75 on Amazon or local retailers), the first-ever miniature Knock Out® Rose from Star® Roses and Plants will last for years. With the same flower power and easy care as others in The Knock Out® Family, Petite comes in an adorable, compact size with smaller blooms. To learn more, visit KnockOutRoses3. For the Girl That Buys Herself FlowersThe new OASIS® Forage Create kit ($39.99) from OASIS® Forage Products is a gift for the creative Valentine or 'Galentine'. Help her explore her artistic flair, elevate indoor arrangements, and bring her vision to life. This kit provides all the essentials for assembling a captivating design of foraged materials. Add a botanical forage messenger bag ($19.99) for carrying her tools and found materials. To learn more, visit OasisForageProducts4. Love BloomsAppropriately named Allura, this lipstick-red anthurium from Costa Farms® ($29.99 on Amazon) bears heart-shaped flowers. Mother Nature is romantic, isn't she? Potted in a decorative heart pot, the flowers last for weeks and brighten any spot in the house. Move to a shady spot outdoors when the weather warms. To learn more, visit CostaFarms5. Spread Love Like WildflowersFor nature enthusiasts and pollinator lovers, give wildflowers and watch love flutter from bloom to bloom. Our favorite varieties from Park Seed® attract butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds: Monarch Butterfly Wildflower Mix ($6.95), Hummingbird Wildflower Mix ($6.95), and Bee Buddies Mix ($7.95). To learn more, visit ParkSeed6. Blooms of Love All Season LongJust one look, and anyone will be head over heels for the new Mysterious Floribunda Rose from Jackson & Perkins® ($49.95), well-suited for containers. Its continuous blooming from late spring to fall, with deep red petals framed by a cream-colored center, offers a tribute to enduring passion. The mild fragrance adds a subtle charm, and the blooms, good for cutting, add a little mystery to love lives with one snip. To learn more, visit JacksonAndPerkins7. A Pop of Forever LoveRosepopsTM Fourget Me Not from Jackson & Perkins® ($84.95) is a unique valentine's gift. Meticulously selected at the peak of their beauty, these roses are naturally preserved for lasting elegance. Each of the four pristine roses has been organically treated to stay "alive," robust, and maintenance-free for a year plus. The flowers never fade, like love. Gift the magic. To learn more, visit JacksonAndPerkins8. Flower Bulbs Make Them BloomGive potted flower bulbs (prices vary) to loved ones. Choose one with plenty of unopened buds so they'll bloom for weeks. After they've finished blooming, keep watering until the foliage dies back. Plant them in a sunny spot as soon as the weather warms, and they'll bloom again next spring. To learn more, visit FlowerBulbs.9. A Berry Sweet Valentine's DayExpress love with a touch of Southern charm and a burst of flavor with the DownHome Harvest® 'Bless Your Heart®' Blueberry rabbiteye blueberry shrub from Southern Living® Plant Collection (from $19.99 on PlantsByMail). This gift is more than sweet; with bell-like blooms in spring and berries in the summer, it's a dessert one can grow. To learn more, visit SouthernLivingPlants10. A Petite Treat for SweetheartsDownHome Harvest® 'Little Miss Figgy' Fig from Southern Living® Plant Collection (from $36.99 on PlantsByMail) is the gift that keeps giving. Healthy, sweet figs are adored for their fabulous flavor, they're also historically known as aphrodisiacs. 'Little Miss Figgy' is a petite variety, fit for containers or tight spaces. Its bountiful harvest pairs on date night with soft cheese and honey. Enjoy the plant year-round. To learn more, visit SouthernLivingPlants11. Light a Fire in Their Heart with Autumn FireLove blooms season after season, just like the flame-hued flowers of Autumn Fire® Encore® Azalea (from $21.99 on PlantsByMail). Featuring deep red semi-double blooms from spring until fall against stunning dark evergreen foliage, this easy-care shrub will continue its profusion of flowers without the need for deadheading, so owners can relax and enjoy. To learn more, visit EncoreAzalea12. For the Love BirdsThis Valentine's Day, invite feathered friends to yards with Centurion® Brand's 3-in-1 bird feeder ($19.99 at Walmart). This iron feeder is easy to mount and durable, with detachable tubes for simple cleaning and refilling. Its clear tube and metal grid make refilling easy, while four feeding ports welcome multiple birds at once. A go-to gift for bird lovers this season. To learn more, visit CenturionBrandsThese sweet ideas will take Valentine's Day to the next level.Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information, visit Garden Media Group.

